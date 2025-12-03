Sitting in the theater of Taormina (KOR)

I recently visited the ancient theater in Taormina on the Italian island of Sicily. Built in the third century BCE by Greeks who ruled the region, it is often called the Greco Theater, though later Roman expansions left the site with an uncommon blend of Greek and Roman forms.For actors and directors, ancient theaters are places of pilgrimage much like the Vatican is for Catholic believers. I had not set out to see the site, but since our travel route overlapped, I asked my companions for a brief detour and went alone to what felt like a sacred space.The open-air theater stands high on a cliff. Ancient Greek theaters on islands, like those in the Thira region of Santorini, were often built on elevated ground as a defensive measure. Taormina’s theater follows the same logic. Below its stone tiers, the Ionian coastline unfurls, with Mount Etna rising behind the stage.Yet the audience does not feel the precarious height. The massive semicircular seating, which serves as its own acoustic shell, wraps around visitors. A gentle transition between the cliff face and the seats softens the openness. Sitting near the top, just below the sky, it became clear that in theater, the true center is not the stage but the audience. The stage was not a shrine to be looked up at but a platform to be viewed from above.Someone began to play a flute. Despite the thousands of seats surrounding me, the delicate notes reached my ear without distortion, even against the sound of the wind. The theater’s famed acoustics proved true. Listening to the flute while seated on the worn stone steps, looking out across the stage and the landscape beyond, I felt time collapse. Past and present, nature and art, even the self, blended for a moment or seemed to empty out entirely. Perhaps this is what impermanence feels like.Returning home, I found the turmoil surrounding the first anniversary of the emergency martial law declaration waiting for me. Travel offers its own joy, but it is even better when there is a home to return to. Now it is time to go back to colleagues who continue to make theater amid turmoil, and to the audiences enduring it with us. They are my home.이탈리아의 시칠리아에 있는 타오르미나 극장을 최근에 다녀왔다. 기원전 3세기에 이 지역을 다스렸던 그리스인들이 세운 극장이라 그레코 극장이라 부르지만 이후 로마식 증축이 이어져 그레코로만 스타일이 혼재하는 흔치 않은 유적이다.가톨릭 신자가 바티칸을 찾듯 연극쟁이들의 성소는 고대의 극장이다. 비록 그 극장을 목적으로 삼은 여행은 아니었지만 우연히 지역이 겹쳐, 나는 일행에게 양해를 구하고 혼자 그 성소를 찾았다.절벽 위에 우뚝 선 야외극장. 산토리니의 티라 지역처럼 섬에 있는 고대 그리스의 극장은 외부 침입에 대비해 높은 곳에 자리 잡곤 한다. 타오르미나 극장도 그랬다. 에트나 화산을 배경으로 발아래에 이오니아 해안이 펼쳐져 있었다.그러나 객석에서는 절벽 위에 있다는 아찔함이 느껴지지 않는다. 그 자체가 음향판인 거대한 반원형의 객석이 관객을 품어주고, 절벽과 객석 사이의 무대가 부드럽게 완충지대를 만들어준다. 하늘 바로 아래의 객석에서 무대를 보자니 연극의 진짜 주인이 관객이라는 사실이 실감되었다. 무대는 제단처럼 올려다보는 곳이 아니라 내려다보는 곳이었다!마침 누군가 피리를 불었다. 수천석이 되는 넓은 객석이었지만 가냘픈 피리 소리가 바람 소리에도 굴하지 않고 고스란히 들려, 음향이 좋은 극장이라는 소문을 입증시켜 주었다. 오래된 돌계단의 객석에 앉아 무대와 그 너머의 자연을 보면서 피리 소리를 듣자니 과거와 현재가, 자연과 예술이 그리고 인간까지 하나로 합쳐지는 듯 혹은 모두가 텅 비는 듯했다. 이런 것이 무상일까.돌아오니 계엄 1년의 혼란스러운 현실이 기다린다. 여행은 그 자체도 좋지만 돌아갈 집이 있을 때 더 좋은 법이다. 이제 아수라장 같은 혼란 속에서 묵묵히 연극을 만드는 동료들 곁으로, 이 시절을 함께 견디는 관객에게로 돌아가자. 그들이 나의 집이다.