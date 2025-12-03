True reconciliation and reconstruction are the only path beyond insurrection (KOR)

The shock of a year ago has not faded. The emergency martial law declared on Dec. 3 shattered the lives of ordinary citizens and destabilized the nation’s system and order. It was “an act of terror against democracy” and “a betrayal of public trust.” The moment still circulates as a symbol of national disbelief. The past year has been a period of recovering national dignity and repairing a deep public wound.Fortunately, Korea and its people have proved resilient. The country achieved two major acts of what many called “constitutional restoration.” On April 4, the constitutional Court removed former president Yoon Suk Yeol from office. Then on June 3, voters elected President Lee Jae Myung, installing new leadership at a critical moment. Even in the worst crisis, the rule of law served as the final safeguard that kept the democratic republic functioning. It made real the constitutional phrase, “All power comes from the people.” At a Cabinet meeting yesterday, President Lee said, “The resilient recovery of our democracy is now regarded as a new source of hope for democracies around the world.”The trio of special counsel investigations now wrapping up this month has begun to expose the abuses committed by former president Yoon and the influence wielded by former first lady Kim Keon Hee. Even Yoon’s delusional order — “Arrest lawmakers climbing the National Assembly walls” — has been confirmed through testimony. President Lee said yesterday, “We must fully expose the hidden shadows of insurrection and open the door to a truly just and united nation,” adding, “We must not stop here.”But it remains unclear whether the ruling party’s campaign to overcome the insurrection will lead to national unity. Even as President Lee speaks of reconciliation, he simultaneously calls for stronger punishment of state-violence crimes and prohibiting political intervention by religious groups — measures squarely aimed at forces tied to the martial law declaration. The government faces a complex equation: how to balance accountability with national cohesion.So far, however, the ruling party’s posture is troubling. Rather than reconciliation, its reform drive is increasingly defined by retribution and punishment. The proposal for a special court dedicated to insurrection-related cases has raised concerns about judicial independence. The ruling bloc is also pushing ahead with a law revising “distortion of justice” provisions to strengthen penalties on prosecutors and judges. People Power Party figures now warn that “legislative overreach that breaks the Constitution is no different from the essence of insurrection.”There is real concern that the president’s call to “expose the darkness of insurrection” could be used to justify even more aggressive reforms. Promises to overcome the winner-take-all system born in 1987, and hopes for a new era of national unity, already appear to be receding. President Lee, who is scheduled to join a mass rally near the National Assembly this evening — titled “Citizens’ March to Expose and End the Insurrection and Treason of Dec. 3”—must take care not to become the flag-bearer of retribution. He should heed the growing criticism that reform efforts are beginning to resemble the very insurrection they seek to dismantle.If the ruling bloc truly seeks the politics of unity, it must take seriously the view that polarization is deepening. In a recent survey by the JoongAng Ilbo and Gallup Korea, 77 percent of respondents said politics had become more polarized since the martial law crisis. Public trust in the trio of special counsel investigations sits at only 46 percent, with a sharp ideological divide: 67 percent support among progressives and 25 percent among conservatives. After six months of work, even the special counsel system appears insufficient to anchor national unity. Political polarization is eroding our democratic resilience. Yet the ruling party is already pursuing an additional special counsel investigation even before the current ones conclude. The more the government ignores the public’s fatigue — felt by half the population — the farther away reconciliation will drift.Divisions within the civil service are another barrier to unity. The “constitutional Order Government Reform Task Force,” led by the Prime Minister’s Office, has produced a climate in which officials distrust and report on one another — a regressive form of anti-democratic behavior. Treating such actions as “just desserts” only entrenches division. In his inauguration speech, President Lee warned that “only political forces lacking both the competence and will to improve the people’s lives divide citizens and sow hatred to maintain power.” The administration should reflect on whether the behavior it once condemned now resembles its own.The government must also ensure a smooth transition for the newly-introduced right of public officials to refuse unlawful orders. Soldiers can now legally reject unlawful commands from superiors, yet there is no established system to prevent disruption of the military’s chain of command while safeguarding that right. At the same time, during the controversy over the prosecution’s withdrawal of an appeal in the Daejang-dong case, the government labeled prosecutors who resisted leadership decisions as “mutineers,” revealing a contradiction in its position.The People Power Party, which should form the other pillar of unity and reconstruction, has lost its footing. Over the past year, it has neither apologized to the public nor fully severed ties with former president Yoon. Voices within the party calling for renewal remain marginalized. Instead, Chair Jang Dong-hyeok repeatedly invokes a “systemic war,” catering to hard-line supporters. Some senior party members argue, “Did apologizing win us the last election? Why cling to a losing strategy?” Such remarks reveal a poor understanding of the damage martial law inflicted on the nation. Jang has even described the arrest-warrant request for former floor leader Choo Kyung-ho as “an arrest warrant for Korea’s liberal democracy,” trying to convert internal crisis into external conflict. Party unity is emphasized endlessly, yet no coherent stance on martial law has been articulated. The party must confront the reality that moderate voters continue to turn away from the main opposition despite what they view as the ruling bloc’s constitutional excesses.Seen against the global landscape, Korea’s politics appear even more troubling. The Korea–U. S. tariff dispute shows that even alliances are constantly tested. Shifts in U.S.–China negotiations could transform inter-Korean dynamics at any moment. Further, the geopolitical contest for AI supremacy is reshaping global markets. These are challenges that stretch the limits of Korea’s political leadership. The resilience that impressed the world must not be wasted on division and conflict. At this moment, there is little room for anything other than reconciliation and reconstruction.1년 전의 충격을 우리는 아직 기억한다. 경악의 순간은 지금도 생생하다. 12·3 비상계엄은 국민의 일상을 뒤흔들었고, 국가 제도와 질서에 큰 상처를 남겼다. 국민의 신임을 배신한 폭력에 민주주의의 원칙이 흔들렸다. 지난 1년은 국격 훼손과 국민적 상실감을 회복하는 시간이었으며, 헌정 질서를 재정립하는 과정이었다.다행히 대한민국과 국민은 저력이 있었다. 두 차례의 헌법적 회복을 이뤄냈다. 4월 4일 헌법재판소는 윤석열 전 대통령을 파면했고, 6월 3일 대선은 이재명 대통령을 새 리더십으로 선출했다. 최악의 위기에도 법치주의는 최후의 보루로 작동했고, 민주공화국의 기본 원칙을 지켜냈다. ‘모든 권력은 국민으로부터 나온다’는 헌법 조항은 선거와 제도를 통해 재확인됐다. 이재명 대통령은 어제 국무회의에서 “우리 민주주의의 강인한 회복력은 세계 민주주의의 새로운 희망으로 평가받고 있다”며 “곳곳에 숨겨진 내란의 어둠을 온전히 밝혀내 진정으로 정의로운 국민 통합의 문을 활짝 열어야 한다”고 강조했다.이달로 모두 마무리되는 3대 특검은 윤석열 전 대통령 부부의 권한 남용과 비위를 하나둘 규명하고 있다. “국회 담을 넘는 의원을 체포하라”는 윤 전 대통령의 위법적 명령도 관련자 진술로 확인되면서 당시 상황의 성격도 구체화되고 있다.그러나 여권의 ‘내란 극복’ 드라이브가 통합의 길을 열어줄지는 장담하기 어렵다. 이 대통령은 통합의 메시지를 던지면서도 국가 폭력 범죄 처벌 강화, 종교의 정치 개입 금지 등 강도 높은 개혁 과제를 제시했다. 응징과 통합을 어떻게 조화시킬지, 종합적이고 고차원적인 방정식을 풀어야 한다.집권 후 정부 여당을 바라보는 시선에 우려가 점점 커지고 있다. 통합보다는 응징이 부각되는 권력의 질주가 사회적 긴장을 높이고 있기 때문이다. 내란전담재판부, 법 왜곡죄 추진 등은 사법부 독립 훼손 논란을 낳고 있다. “내란의 어둠을 밝혀내자”는 대통령의 요구가 더 강경한 입법으로 이어질 가능성도 배제할 수 없다.승자 독식의 87년 체제를 극복하자는 약속, 국민 통합의 새 시대를 열자는 기대에 의구심이 섞이기 시작했다. 오늘 저녁 국회 앞에서 열리는 ‘12·3 내란·외환 청산과 종식, 사회 대개혁 시민대행진’에 참석하는 이 대통령의 메시지가 갈등보다 통합을 가리키길 기대한다. 개혁이 또 다른 분열의 계기가 되지 않아야 한다는 목소리에 귀 기울일 필요가 있다.여권이 진정 통합의 정치를 바란다면 정치 양극화가 심화하고 있다는 진단을 무겁게 받아들여야 한다. 최근 중앙일보와 한국갤럽 조사에서 “계엄 이후 정치적으로 더 양극화됐다”는 응답이 77%에 달했다. 3대 특검 수사에 대한 국민의 신뢰도도 46%에 그쳤다. 진보 성향 67%, 보수 성향 25%로 인식의 간극도 컸다. 과거의 잘못을 파헤치는 일만으로는 국민 통합을 끌어내기 어렵다는 경고일 것이다. 정치 양극화는 우리의 민주주의 회복력을 갉아먹는다. 그런데도 여당은 3대 특검이 끝나기도 전에 추가 특검을 거론하고 있다. 국민 절반이 피로감을 호소하는 현실을 외면할수록 통합의 길은 멀어진다.공직 사회의 분위기 역시 통합과는 거리가 있다. 총리실 주도의 ‘헌법존중 정부혁신 TF’는 공직자 간 상호 고발과 불신을 부추긴다는 점에서 우려를 낳고 있다. 이를 ‘신상필벌’의 논리로만 접근하는 것은 행정 조직의 안정성을 해칠 소지가 있다. 이 대통령은 취임사에서 “국민의 삶을 바꿀 실력도, 의지도 없는 정치 세력만이 권력 유지를 위해 국민을 편 가르고 혐오를 심는다”고 말했다. 이 경고가 지금의 정부와 여당의 국정 운영에 해당하지는 않는지 되돌아봐야 한다.공직 사회에 새로 도입된 ‘위법 명령 거부권’이 현장에 안착하도록 하는 과제도 남아 있다. 여당은 검찰의 대장동 항소 포기 사태 때 지휘부에 반발한 검사들을 ‘항명’으로 매도하는 이율배반적 모습도 보였다. 군의 경우, 상시적 안보 위협 속에서 지휘 체계의 안정성과 어떻게 조화를 이룰지 여전히 숙제다.통합과 재건의 다른 한 축이 돼야 할 보수 야당은 존재감을 상실하다시피 했다. 1년이 지나도록 국민의힘은 ‘계엄의 강’에 빠진 채 계엄에 대한 분명한 입장 정리와 대국민 사과, 윤 전 대통령과의 절연도 하지 못하고 있다. 강성 지지층 중심의 ‘체제 전쟁’ 구호로는 중도층의 신뢰를 회복하기 어렵다. “사과했을 때 지난 대선에서 이겼나. 왜 지는 방식을 고수하느냐”는 정치적 셈법은 민심과의 거리만 더 늘릴 뿐이다. 여당의 폭주에도 불구하고 중도층 민심이 제1 야당을 외면하는 현실을 직시해야 한다.국민의힘은 지지율 추락과 당내 갈등 상황을 여권과의 대립 구도로 넘어서려는 전략을 펴고 있다. 장동혁 대표는 “우리가 황교안이다” 같은 퇴행적 발언을 거듭하고 있다. 강경한 수사가 지지층 결집에는 도움이 될지 몰라도, 지금 필요한 것은 분열을 키우는 구호가 아니라 대안을 제시하는 언어다. 현재의 리더십이 보수 정치의 대표 얼굴이 될 만한 무게를 갖추고 있는지에 대한 물음이 나오는 이유다.시선을 세계로 돌리면 비생산적 갈등에 몰두하는 한국 정치의 자화상이 더욱 부끄러워진다. 한·미 관세 협상은 동맹조차 언제든 시험에 드는 시대에 들어섰음을 보여준다. AI 패권 경쟁이 격화되는 국제 경제 환경도 만만치 않다. 우리 정치 리더십이 감당해야 할 중차대한 과제가 즐비하다. 어렵게 입증한 민주주의 회복력이 분열과 갈등으로 소진돼서는 안 된다. 지금 필요한 것은 분열과 갈등의 언어가 아니라 통합과 재건의 언어다.