Alpha Drive One to release single 'Formula' ahead of official debut
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 11:56
- YOON SO-YEON
Newly formed project boy band Alpha Drive One will release its first song on Wednesday, a month ahead of the band's official debut set for Jan. 12.
Alpha Drive One, a boy band formed through cable channel Mnet's audition program "Boys II Planet," will release its predebut single "Formula," described as a "powerful dance track." The members performed it for the first time during the 2025 MAMA Awards last month.
The single will be followed by the band's official debut album, "Euphoria," on Jan. 12. The single will be included on the album, according to the band's agency WakeOne Entertainment.
Alpha Drive One consists of the audition program's eight winners: Lee Sang-won, Zhou Anxin, Heo Xinlong, Kim Geon-woo, Zhang Jiahao, Lee Leo, Chung Sang-hyeon and Kim Jun-seo. The group’s name symbolizes its ambition to become “the official team that drives forward to the top.”
Alpha Drive One will stay as a band for five years, according to Mnet. The members of ZeroBaseOne — the band from the first "Boys Planet" (2023) — were only signed to complete two and a half years of activities.
Earlier this month, ZeroBaseOne announced that it will extend its project activities for two months until the end of March, before which the band will hold an encore concert and release a new song.
