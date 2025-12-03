Boy band Seventeen adds shows in Hong Kong to world tour
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 14:43
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band Seventeen has added two shows in Hong Kong as part of its ongoing “NEW_” world tour, agency Pledis Entertainment said on Wednesday.
The band will revisit Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium on Feb. 28 and March 1 next year, having performed at the venue on Sept. 27 and 28.
Seventeen also added dates in Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.
The band is set to perform in Japan's Osaka, Tokyo and Fukuoka throughout December.
Seventeen debuted in 2015 with the EP “17 Carat.” The 13-member group is best known for songs like “Adore U” (2015), “Don’t Wanna Cry” (2017), “Home” (2019), “Left & Right” (2020) and “F*ck My Life” (2023).
The band recently won three accolades at the 2025 MAMA Awards: Fan’s Choice, Best Male Group and Best Dance Performance Male Group.
