 Ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin's new agency is accepting submissions from potential trainees
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 17:15
Min Hee-jin, the former CEO of girl group NewJeans' agency ADOR, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 11. [NEWS1]

Min Hee-jin, the former CEO of girl group NewJeans' agency ADOR, has begun the process of forming a new K-pop group, according to media reports on Wednesday.
 
Min's new entertainment agency ooak — which stands for “one of a kind” — began accepting submissions from all over the world for potential trainees born between 2006 and 2011. Submissions will close at 10 p.m. on Thursday.
 

The audition will reportedly take place at a dance studio in Songpa District, southern Seoul.
 
Observers say that Min may be aiming to debut both a boy band and a girl group, given that the audition is open to all genders.
 
Min founded ooak in October after leaving ADOR last year following a monthslong dispute with the agency's parent company, HYBE.
 
Min is currently in an ongoing legal battle with HYBE over its decision to end its shareholders' agreement with Min. Min is demanding to exercise her put option, but HYBE argues that it legally ended the contract and is therefore not obligated to pay her.
 
Meanwhile, ADOR and NewJeans members Minji, Danielle and Hanni are still discussing the three girls' return to the agency. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
