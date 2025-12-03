More in K-pop

Girl groups Katseye, NMIXX, HUNTR/X listed on NME's 50 Best Songs of 2025

Alpha Drive One to release single 'Formula' ahead of official debut

Le Sserafim to appear on U.S. show 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Katseye's 'Gnarly' makes NME's top 50 songs of the year list

TWS sells out shows in Macau and Kaohsiung for '24/7:WITH:US' tour