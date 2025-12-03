 Le Sserafim to appear on U.S. show 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Le Sserafim to appear on U.S. show 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 09:44
Girl group Le Sserafim [SOURCE MUSIC]

Girl group Le Sserafim [SOURCE MUSIC]

 
Girl group Le Sserafim is set to appear on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026” on Dec. 31, agency Source Music said Wednesday.
 
The group will be performing as the only K-pop act on the show, with Mariah Carey, Post Malone and Chappell Roan also set to feature.
 

Related Article

 
Le Sserafim is set to perform its latest song, “Spaghetti.”
 
“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” (2008-) is one of the most popular end-of-the-year television specials in the United States, featuring the annual ball drop event to ring in the new year.
 
Le Sserafim debuted in 2022. The quintet, comprising members Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha and Hong Eun-chae, is set to also appear on multiple year-end music festival and award shows, including the Asia Artist Awards 2025, which will be held in Taiwan on Saturday, SBS’s “Gayo Daejeon” (1997-) on Dec. 25 and "Countdown Japan 25/26" (2003-) on Dec. 28.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags le sserafim new years

More in K-pop

Le Sserafim to appear on U.S. show 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Katseye's 'Gnarly' makes NME's top 50 songs of the year list

TWS sells out shows in Macau and Kaohsiung for '24/7:WITH:US' tour

SM Entertainment to wrap up global tour with concert in Bangkok next year

Climate activists, lawmakers discuss how to 'turn K-pop concerts into low-carbon events'

Related Stories

Le Sserafim to debut in Japan on Jan. 25

Le Sserafim tops Circle Chart's Global K-pop Chart with 'Antifragile'

Le Sserafim reveals tracks for upcoming fifth EP 'HOT'

Le Sserafim to perform at 2024 MTV EMAs

Le Sserafim was highest grossing rookie artist in first half of 2023 in Japan, Oricon says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)