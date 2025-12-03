More in K-pop

Le Sserafim to appear on U.S. show 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Katseye's 'Gnarly' makes NME's top 50 songs of the year list

TWS sells out shows in Macau and Kaohsiung for '24/7:WITH:US' tour

SM Entertainment to wrap up global tour with concert in Bangkok next year

Climate activists, lawmakers discuss how to 'turn K-pop concerts into low-carbon events'