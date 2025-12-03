Le Sserafim to appear on U.S. show 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 09:44
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group Le Sserafim is set to appear on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026” on Dec. 31, agency Source Music said Wednesday.
The group will be performing as the only K-pop act on the show, with Mariah Carey, Post Malone and Chappell Roan also set to feature.
Le Sserafim is set to perform its latest song, “Spaghetti.”
“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” (2008-) is one of the most popular end-of-the-year television specials in the United States, featuring the annual ball drop event to ring in the new year.
Le Sserafim debuted in 2022. The quintet, comprising members Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha and Hong Eun-chae, is set to also appear on multiple year-end music festival and award shows, including the Asia Artist Awards 2025, which will be held in Taiwan on Saturday, SBS’s “Gayo Daejeon” (1997-) on Dec. 25 and "Countdown Japan 25/26" (2003-) on Dec. 28.
