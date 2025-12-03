 Rosé's 'APT.' tops Apple Music's 2025 year-end charts
Rosé's 'APT.' tops Apple Music's 2025 year-end charts

Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 17:50
Rosé performs ″Pink Venom″ at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, New Jersey. [AP/YONHAP]

Rosé of girl group Blackpink has swept Apple Music's 2025 year-end rankings with "APT.," her collaborative hit single with Bruno Mars, the platform said Wednesday, underscoring her global popularity.
 
According to Apple Music, the track took first place in four key categories: Top 100: Global 2025, Top 100: Shazam, Top 100: Radio Chart — Global and Top 100: Most-read Lyrics.
 

The streaming giant praised the song's success, noting it stood out among strong releases from influential artists, such as Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and Drake.
 
"Golden," from the soundtrack of Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," also had a strong showing on Apple Music's year-end top songs charts. It ranked No. 15 on the Top 100: Global 2025 and No. 4 on both the top lyrics and top song charts.
 
Produced by global hitmakers EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick and Teddy, the track held the top position on the platform's Today's Top 100 chart for 70 consecutive days — the longest run of the year, Apple Music said, calling it proof of the song's "musical and cultural influence."

Yonhap
