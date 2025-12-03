More in Movies

Seoul independent movie theater Cinecube celebrates 25th anniversary

'Queen of romance' Gong Hyo-jin ready to step out of comfort zone into new genres

Ha Jung-woo goes 'all the way' with steamy R-rated film 'The People Upstairs'

Korea opens largest virtual studio for film and TV in Daejeon

AI juror taps Korean AI film 'Zero' for honor as director touts importance of human creativity