 Seoul independent movie theater Cinecube celebrates 25th anniversary
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 17:06
Directors and actors of ″Time of Cinema,″ a special anthology film screened during the 25th anniversary event of independent cinema Cinecube, are seen during a special appearance before a screening at Cinecube in Jongno District, central Seoul on Dec. 2. [NEWS1]

For cinephiles, it is hard to find theaters that show indie or art house films that they want to see among the slew of movie houses playing today's blockbusters and remakes. It is a relief, however, that one of Seoul’s oldest independent cinemas, Cinecube, located in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, has been able to bring independent film to Korean cinephiles over the last 25 years.
 
Cinecube held its 25th anniversary event at its cinema in Jongno District, central Seoul on Tuesday, with longtime fans, film industry insiders and people from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism gathering to commemorate the event.
 

“There used to be quite a few independent cinemas near Gwanghwamun, but over time, many have disappeared, leaving only Cinecube,” said film director Lee Jong-pil, who offered a toast during the cinema’s 25th anniversary event on Tuesday. “This is a space that becomes more precious as time goes by.”
 
“This theater has endured for 25 years in Gwanghwamun, and I've seen so many films here that have changed my life,” said director Yoon Ga-eun, who had her most recent work, “The World of Love,” become a quiet hit among the Korean art film scene this year. “I hope Cinecube continues to screen films that will change the lives of many people for the next 25, 50 and 100 years.”
 
Cinecube, which opened on Dec. 2, 2000, in Gwanghwamun, has been a place where film industry insiders and cinephiles alike could get to see independent and art house films that are not otherwise available in commercial cinemas. The cinema is operated by t.cast, a subsidiary of Taekwang Group.
 
From left, actor Hong Xa-bin, director Lee Jong-pil, actors Lee Soo-kyung and Kim Dae-myeung pose for a photo during the 25th anniversary event of independent cinema Cinecube at the cinema in Jongno District, central Seoul on Dec. 2. [NEWS1]

“Cinecube was opened with the intention of creating a space where citizens could comfortably enjoy culture and arts even in the city center,” said t.cast CEO Eom Jae-yong. “We have been able to maintain this original intention for 25 years thanks to the film industry professionals and actors who are here with us today, the audience who has consistently loved Cinecube and, most of all, the members who have silently supported the theater. I would like to take this opportunity to once again express my deepest gratitude.”
 
“I hope that Cinecube will continue to serve as a valuable space symbolizing the natural beauty of Korea’s film ecosystem and as a valuable venue for cultural enjoyment,” said Choi Sun-hee, director of content policy at the Culture Ministry. “The ministry will also spare no effort in supporting the production of diverse domestic films and specialized art films.”
 
Actor Ko A-sung, left, and director Yoon Ga-eun pose for a photo during the 25th anniversary event of independent cinema Cinecube at the cinema in Jongno District, central Seoul on Dec. 2. [NEWS1]

During Cinecube's 25th anniversary event, a special screening of a dedicated anthology film, “Time of Cinema,” starring Kim Dae-myeung, Ko A-sung, Wonstein, Lee Soo-kyung and Hong Xa-bin was shown. The film tells the story of people who frequently visit the cinema and the process of making films.
 
The cast of the film also made a special appearance to thank the audience before the screening. The film had been previously screened at the 30th Busan International Film Festival in September.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
