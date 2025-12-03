 'Culinary Class Wars 2' to be released on Dec. 16
Korea JoongAng Daily

'Culinary Class Wars 2' to be released on Dec. 16

Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 15:52
Poster for Netflix's ″Culinary Class Wars 2″ [NETFLIX]

Poster for Netflix's ″Culinary Class Wars 2″ [NETFLIX]

 
Season two of Netflix’s original cooking competition show “Culinary Class Wars” (2024-) is set to be released on Dec. 16.
 
The streaming platform unveiled the 100 contestants in a trailer on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

 
The show will feature chefs like Lee Jun, Son Jong-won, Venerable Sunjae, Hou Deok-juk, Park Hyo-nam, Jung Ho-young, Sam Kim, Raymon Kim, Song Hoon and Im Seong-keun, who are classified as the White Spoon chefs. The 18 chefs in this category are considered more experienced in the culinary industry and typically work in Michelin-starred restaurants.
 
Relative newcomers are referred to as Black Spoon chefs and appear on the show under aliases. The upcoming season, which will have 80 Black Spoon chefs, teased names like “Three-star Killer,” “Seochon Prince,” “Culinary Monster” and “Barbecue Lab Director.”
 
There are also set to be two additional “hidden” White Spoon chefs, who will be revealed later.
 
The first season of “Culinary Class Wars” was the first Korean unscripted series to top Netflix’s global top 10 non-English television show list for three weeks.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
