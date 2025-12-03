 Korea opens largest virtual studio for film and TV in Daejeon
Korea opens largest virtual studio for film and TV in Daejeon

Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 11:27
This photo, provided by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, shows the Virtual Studio, which opened at Studio Cube in Daejeon, on Dec. 3. [YONHAP]

Korea on Wednesday unveiled its largest virtual production studio, a high-tech filming space that allows special effects to be created instantly on set, marking a new step in the country's bid to strengthen its digital content industry.
 
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said the new Virtual Studio opened at Studio Cube in Daejeon, combining live-action filming with computer-generated imagery through a massive LED screen and real-time 3-D graphics technology.
 

Related Article

 
The facility features an LED wall 60 meters (187 feet) in length and 8 meters high, enabling filmmakers to shoot immersive, three-dimensional scenes as the virtual background reacts dynamically to camera movements.
 
During a demonstration at the opening ceremony, officials showcased "in-camera VFX" technology, which synchronizes special effects with live camera footage so that finished scenes appear instantly without requiring postproduction editing.
 
The ministry said it will run two pilot programs in December and next March to support filmmakers and drama producers in testing the facility.
 
"We expect local production companies to use this advanced infrastructure to create world-class content for the global market," First Vice Culture Minister Kim Young-soo said in a release. 

Yonhap
tags Korea Studio Film TV

