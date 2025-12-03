 Netflix's 'Physical: Asia' to return with spinoff
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 14:43
A scene from Netflix's ″Physical: Asia″ [NETFLIX]

The popular Netflix fitness competition series “Physical: Asia” will return with a new Mongolian spinoff later this month, the streaming platform confirmed on Wednesday.
 
The spin-off's working title is “Physical: Welcome to Mongolia.” It will be formatted as a reality show and follow the Mongolian and Korean team players who competed in the final quest of “Physical: Asia” on a trip to Mongolia.
 

Teaser image for Netflix's “Physical: Welcome to Mongolia″ [NETFLIX]

The cast will include retired mixed martial artist Kim Dong-hyun, CrossFit athlete Amotti, champion wrestler Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan and Cirque du Soleil acrobat Erdene-Ochiriin Lkhagva-Ochir.
 
Netflix teased a scene during which Lkhagva-Ochir cooks for the others at his home in Mongolia. 
 
A special guest is also set to appear on the show. 
 
The four-episode series will premiere the first two episodes on Netflix on Dec. 24 and the other two on Dec. 31.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
