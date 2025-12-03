 Romantic comedy 'Dynamite Kiss' tops Netflix non-English series chart
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Romantic comedy 'Dynamite Kiss' tops Netflix non-English series chart

Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 11:26
A still cut from ″Dynamite Kiss″ is seen in this photo provided by SBS. [YONHAP]

A still cut from ″Dynamite Kiss″ is seen in this photo provided by SBS. [YONHAP]

 
The romantic comedy series "Dynamite Kiss' has risen to the top of Netflix's weekly non-English series chart, the streaming giant said Wednesday.
 
The ongoing series, which premiered on SBS on Nov. 12, revolves around Da-rim, played by actor Ahn Eun-jin, who poses as a single mother to land a job, and Ji-hyuk, played by actor Jang Ki-yong, the team leader who finds himself drawn to her.
 

Related Article

 
It initially entered the chart at No. 3 and rose to No. 2 before securing the top spot in the week ending on Nov. 30 by garnering 5.5 million views.
 
Three other Korean series made the top 10. Hit producer Na Young-seok's travel reality series "Three Idiots in Kenya" debuted at No. 5 with 1.9 million views, Netflix's original crime thriller "As You Stood By" came in at No. 6 with 1.8 million views and SBS' crime action series "Taxi Driver: Season 3," starring Lee Je-hoon, landed at No. 9 with 1.1 million views.

Yonhap
tags Dynamite Kiss Netflix Korea

More in Television

Korea opens largest virtual studio for film and TV in Daejeon

Romantic comedy 'Dynamite Kiss' tops Netflix non-English series chart

K-beauty is more than skin deep in tvN makeover show 'Perfect Glow'

'Reply 1988' 10th anniversary reunion special to air on Dec. 19

T-ara's Ham Eun-jung, director Kim Byung-woo among celebs tying the knot on last day of November

Related Stories

BTS's 'Dynamite' surpasses 800 million streams in Japan

Man fined after assaulting woman who rejected kiss

Purple Kiss looks to relieve their fans' 'Cabin Fever' in new EP

BTS's 'Dynamite' becomes first K-pop group song to hit 2 billion streams on Spotify

Swan of girl group Purple Kiss to make solo debut in July
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)