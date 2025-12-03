Romantic comedy 'Dynamite Kiss' tops Netflix non-English series chart

The romantic comedy series "Dynamite Kiss' has risen to the top of Netflix's weekly non-English series chart, the streaming giant said Wednesday.The ongoing series, which premiered on SBS on Nov. 12, revolves around Da-rim, played by actor Ahn Eun-jin, who poses as a single mother to land a job, and Ji-hyuk, played by actor Jang Ki-yong, the team leader who finds himself drawn to her.It initially entered the chart at No. 3 and rose to No. 2 before securing the top spot in the week ending on Nov. 30 by garnering 5.5 million views.Three other Korean series made the top 10. Hit producer Na Young-seok's travel reality series "Three Idiots in Kenya" debuted at No. 5 with 1.9 million views, Netflix's original crime thriller "As You Stood By" came in at No. 6 with 1.8 million views and SBS' crime action series "Taxi Driver: Season 3," starring Lee Je-hoon, landed at No. 9 with 1.1 million views.Yonhap