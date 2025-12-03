Singer-artist Solbi branches out by authoring new drama
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 21:58
Singer and artist Kwon Ji-an, better known by her stage name Solbi, has made a surprise debut as a drama writer.
Solbi’s agency, Jian Castle, announced Wednesday that she has debuted as a scriptwriter through the short-form drama “My Ex-boyfriend is a Top Star” (translated).
The fantasy romance drama, which Solbi wrote over the course of three years, follows a woman’s journey of growth and inner conflict as she navigates between a dream world — where magical candles grant her deepest desires — and reality.
The story unfolds around her relationship with a top celebrity ex-boyfriend, her lost dreams and the process of confronting her true self.
The project was released Tuesday on the short-form video platform Shortcha as part of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency’s “2025 AI Content Production Support Project.” The AI assistant writer “Wonder Story” also contributed to the production.
Beyond her music career, Solbi has been actively involved in visual arts exhibitions both in Korea and abroad, as well as in publishing.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
