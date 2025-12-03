 Singer-artist Solbi branches out by authoring new drama
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Singer-artist Solbi branches out by authoring new drama

Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 21:58
Singer and artist Kwon Ji-an, better known by her stage name Solbi [JOONGANG ILBO]

Singer and artist Kwon Ji-an, better known by her stage name Solbi [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Singer and artist Kwon Ji-an, better known by her stage name Solbi, has made a surprise debut as a drama writer.
 
Solbi’s agency, Jian Castle, announced Wednesday that she has debuted as a scriptwriter through the short-form drama “My Ex-boyfriend is a Top Star” (translated).
 

Related Article

 
The fantasy romance drama, which Solbi wrote over the course of three years, follows a woman’s journey of growth and inner conflict as she navigates between a dream world — where magical candles grant her deepest desires — and reality.
 
The story unfolds around her relationship with a top celebrity ex-boyfriend, her lost dreams and the process of confronting her true self.
 
The project was released Tuesday on the short-form video platform Shortcha as part of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency’s “2025 AI Content Production Support Project.” The AI assistant writer “Wonder Story” also contributed to the production.
 
Beyond her music career, Solbi has been actively involved in visual arts exhibitions both in Korea and abroad, as well as in publishing.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Korea Solbi debut screenwriter drama Shortcha

More in Television

Singer-artist Solbi branches out by authoring new drama

100 contestants of 'Culinary Class Wars 2' revealed

Netflix's 'Physical: Asia' to return with spinoff

Korea opens largest virtual studio for film and TV in Daejeon

Romantic comedy 'Dynamite Kiss' tops Netflix non-English series chart

Related Stories

Solbi kicks off duo exhibition with Yoon Wee-dong

Solbi appointed promotional ambassador for APEC summit exhibition

Solbi to take part in cyberbullying prevention exhibition at National Assembly

Performing good deeds

Rookie boy band NEXZ hopes it can live up to the JYP name
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)