Korea, U.S. agree to launch consultative bodies to ensure fact sheet implementation

Korea to provide $500,000 in humanitarian aid for central Vietnam flood victims

Seoul calls for Asean to support its efforts for dialogue with Pyongyang

Lee says Trump proposed '50-50 partnership' on enriched uranium production

Trump to leave G7 summit early, putting damper on first talks with Lee

President Lee Jae Myung returns to Korea from Japan, U.S. visit

The alliance, trade and national interest: What's at stake when Lee meets Trump in Washington

'What a great and beautiful deal': Lee praises results of Trump summit in social media post

Lee Jae-myung says Korea should not be ‘disadvantaged’ in tariff negotiations with U.S.