Seoul calls for Asean to support its efforts for dialogue with Pyongyang

South Korea's deputy foreign minister, Chung Eui-hae, on Wednesday called for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to support its efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.Chung made the call during a luncheon meeting with ambassadors from 11 Asean member states stationed in Seoul, including Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines, according to the ministry.During the meeting, Chung expressed appreciation for Asean leaders to support President Lee Jae Myung's "END" initiative — "exchange," "normalization" and "denuclearization" — to end hostility and promote peace with the North during the Asean-related summit in October.The initiative is Lee's key policy direction toward North Korea, laid out during his address at the United Nations General Assembly in September.Chung also stressed that South Korea is working to further strengthen its comprehensive strategic partnership with Asean, including by expanding people-to-people exchanges and enhancing cooperation in trade and security, according to the ministry.Yonhap