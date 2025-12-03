 Seoul calls for Asean to support its efforts for dialogue with Pyongyang
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Seoul calls for Asean to support its efforts for dialogue with Pyongyang

Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 17:14
A soldier stands at a North Korean military guard post flying a national flag, seen from Paju, Gyeonggi on June 26, 2024. [AP/YONHAP]

A soldier stands at a North Korean military guard post flying a national flag, seen from Paju, Gyeonggi on June 26, 2024. [AP/YONHAP]

 
South Korea's deputy foreign minister, Chung Eui-hae, on Wednesday called for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to support its efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
 
Chung made the call during a luncheon meeting with ambassadors from 11 Asean member states stationed in Seoul, including Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines, according to the ministry.
 

Related Article

During the meeting, Chung expressed appreciation for Asean leaders to support President Lee Jae Myung's "END" initiative — "exchange," "normalization" and "denuclearization" — to end hostility and promote peace with the North during the Asean-related summit in October.
 
The initiative is Lee's key policy direction toward North Korea, laid out during his address at the United Nations General Assembly in September.
 
Chung also stressed that South Korea is working to further strengthen its comprehensive strategic partnership with Asean, including by expanding people-to-people exchanges and enhancing cooperation in trade and security, according to the ministry.

Yonhap
tags Foreign Ministry North Korea Asean

More in Diplomacy

Seoul calls for Asean to support its efforts for dialogue with Pyongyang

Seoul commits to nuclear treaty obligations amid nuclear-powered submarine development plan

Korea to provide $500,000 in humanitarian aid for central Vietnam flood victims

Korea, U.S. agree to launch consultative bodies to ensure fact sheet implementation

Korea and Iran hold working-level talks on bilateral cooperation

Related Stories

South Korean, U.S. envoys condemn North Korea's provocative acts

Foreign Ministry downplays trust in North Korea

Top diplomats of Korea, Japan to hold talks on Fukushima water release

North Korea seen shunning Asean security forum for first time

North calls U.S. 'destroyer of human rights' after Afghanistan pullout
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)