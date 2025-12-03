Ex-President Moon calls for stronger democracy on 1st anniv. of martial law declaration

Former President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday urged Koreans to draw lessons from last year's martial law crisis to build a stronger democracy as the nation marked the first anniversary of the surprise declaration."Let us not forget the lessons of that day and march forward toward a democracy strong enough that no one can shake," Moon wrote on his Facebook page. "The past year has been a process of restoring a democracy that had been shaken."Moon said he was deeply proud of Koreans for demonstrating remarkable democratic resilience to the world and protecting democracy through what he described as the "Revolution of Light."The former liberal president also criticized the "insurrectionist forces" behind the Dec. 3 martial law imposition, saying they have yet to "reflect or apologize."On Dec. 3 last year, former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law in an unannounced televised address to the nation. The martial law was lifted within hours after it was voted down by lawmakers at the National Assembly.Yonhap