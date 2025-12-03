Lee hails the people for safeguarding democracy against martial law, calls for accountability
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 20:19
- SARAH KIM
President Lee Jae Myung credited the Korean people for safeguarding democracy in a national address marking the one-year anniversary of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration on Wednesday, while calling for strict accountability for those who are responsible for the fiasco.
"The Dec. 3 coup d'état served as an opportunity to demonstrate to the world the high level of civic consciousness of our people and the remarkable resilience of Korean democracy," Lee said during a televised national address from the press briefing room of the Yongsan presidential office in central Seoul, the very location where Yoon announced his short-lived martial law imposition exactly one year ago.
"This was the first time in the 21st century that a coup d'état occurred in a democratic country comparable to South Korea," Lee said, noting that it was also the first time that "a coup was peacefully and beautifully rebuffed by the unarmed people."
In the speech recalling how the country overcame the harrowing situation following Yoon's martial law bid on the night of Dec. 3, 2024, Lee repeated the catchphrase "revolution of light" seven times as he pledged to eradicate any traces of insurrection and bring about reform.
Lee noted that the National Assembly's voting to lift martial law hours after its imposition was "all thanks to the direct intervention of the people."
To this end, Lee stressed that the Korean people "are truly worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize" for "peacefully overcoming an unprecedented crisis." He said that if the Korean people were to receive the prize "for their contributions to reviving democracy, restoring peace and promoting the greatness of democracy to the world," it "would be a profound turning point for all nations reeling from conflict and division."
Lee also said he plans to designate Dec. 3 "National Sovereignty Day" to mark the "great courage and actions of the people" in overcoming the martial law imposition.
He recalled that "with song and dance, not violence, our people transformed the worst moments triggered by the illegal coup" into something positive to lift the country out of darkness.
In the aftermath of the martial law debacle — which eventually led to Yoon's impeachment — thousands of people took to the streets to defend democracy, with the youth using colorful light sticks, often used to cheer for K-pop idols at concerts, to light up the peaceful rallies, a nod to the popular mass uprisings during times of authoritarian rule.
Likewise, Lee said in his address that the crisis is not yet over, noting that investigations and trials of those involved in the martial law imposition are still ongoing.
He called for "strict punishment" for those who participated in the "coup d'état," saying that this is only the beginning, as they must be brought to justice for "their atrocities, such as destroying the constitutional order and even plotting war for personal gain."
Regarding a question on the slow and trying process of overcoming the martial law crisis, he said, "This issue, which touches the very foundation of our nation, must be thoroughly investigated, those responsible must be held accountable and appropriate measures must be taken to prevent a recurrence."
However, Lee said the "intention is not to punish those involved harshly."
"If they deeply reflect, and there's no room for recurrence, we should forgive and reconcile," Lee said. "However, if we hide it and cover it up, it will happen again."
The president said that by blocking martial law, the Korean people could "preserve peace and become a great example not only within Korea but to the entire world," giving "great hope to all democratic citizens around the world."
Both liberal and conservative civic groups held rallies in Seoul Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the martial law bid. The conservative groups defended Yoon, who has argued that the martial law imposition was to eradicate "antistate forces."
Lee was initially scheduled to joined a march with liberal protesters, who gathered in front of the National Assembly to call for a reckoning over the martial law imposition and social reforms, but backed out last minute because of security issues, according to the presidential office.
