 National Assembly passes 727.9 trillion won budget for next year within legal deadline
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

National Assembly passes 727.9 trillion won budget for next year within legal deadline

Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 01:01 Updated: 03 Dec. 2025, 01:02
Bipartisan lawmakers pass the revised budget bill for next year at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 2, just within the legal deadline. [NEWS1]

Bipartisan lawmakers pass the revised budget bill for next year at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 2, just within the legal deadline. [NEWS1]

 
The National Assembly passed next year's budget of 727.9 trillion won ($496 billion) late Tuesday, meeting the legal deadline for the first time in five years after rival parties struck an 11th hour deal.  
 
In a rare sign of bipartisan unity, the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and main opposition People Power Party (PPP) struck a last-minute deal Tuesday morning agreeing to approve the government's original budget proposal of 728 trillion won for 2026.
 
Lawmakers later passed the 2026 budget bill at around 11:40 p.m. in a late-night plenary session, with 248 in favor, eight against and six abstentions. The legal deadline was set to expire at midnight.  
 
This budget is the first one allocated for the Lee Jae Myung administration, which came into office in June, and sees an 8.1 percent increase over this year's budget set by the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration.  
 

Related Article

In the negotiation process, the rival parties agreed to slash the budget around 4.3 trillion won compared to the original plan, including in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) projects and policy funds. However, 4.2 trillion won was reallocated to other fields, thus leaving the total budget just 100 billion won less than the government's initial proposal.
 
After early morning talks, DP floor leader Kim Byung-kee and PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog agreed to pass the budget bill in the National Assembly later that day, keeping the promise just minutes before midnight.  
 
The parliament has often missed the legal deadline to pass the budget proposal, which falls on Dec. 2, due to clashes between the rival parties, as has been the case for the past five years.
 
The DP and PPP have been scrambling to come to consensus on issues including how to fund local gift certificate programs, corporate tax rates and special activity expenses.  
 
The budget bill was able to pass within the deadline as the rival parties backed down on some demands as the floor leaders of the ruling and opposition parties negotiated fiercely since Nov. 27 on issues including a budget to establish a national growth fund to support the development of new industries such as AI and a budget to support the issuance of local gift certificates.
 
The PPP also withdrew its budget cut demands for key national projects such as support for the issuance of local gift certificates and the national growth fund.
 
Kim Byung-kee, right, floor leader of the liberal Democratic Party, and Song Eon-seog, floor leader of the conservative People Power Party, pose for a photo at the National Assembly in Seoul on Dec. 2, after the rival parties reached a last-minute deal on next year's national budget. [YONHAP]

Kim Byung-kee, right, floor leader of the liberal Democratic Party, and Song Eon-seog, floor leader of the conservative People Power Party, pose for a photo at the National Assembly in Seoul on Dec. 2, after the rival parties reached a last-minute deal on next year's national budget. [YONHAP]

The PPP has demanded cuts to the DP's push to allocate 1.15 trillion won for local gift certificate programs meant to revitalize domestic economy. It also insisted on a drastic cut in the special activity fund for the presidential office, which the DP had slashed last year but then increased after the change of government.  
 
The DP in turn had been keen to reverse the corporate tax rate cuts introduced under the former Yoon government.  
 
This is the first time a budget bill has passed within the legal deadline in five years. The last budget to meet this deadline was the 2021 bill passed in December 2020. At that time, the rival parties faced intense conflict, but the budget was passed within the deadline taking into account economic difficulties due to the Covid-19 crisis.  
 
Article 54 of the Constitution stipulates that the National Assembly "shall decide upon it within 30 days before the beginning of the fiscal year," but the parliament has frequently violated this stipulation.
 
"Despite intense conflict between the ruling and opposition parties, an agreement was reached through dialogue and mutual concessions," National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik said during the plenary session. "I hope that the responsible and mature attitudes of the rival parties will serve as a catalyst to ease the political deadlock and pave the way for cooperation between the ruling and opposition parties on necessary livelihood and reform initiatives going forward."
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea National Assembly budget Lee Jae Myung Democratic Party People Power Party

More in Politics

National Assembly passes 727.9 trillion won budget for next year within legal deadline

A calamity for Coupang

Lee vows to end state of war, pursue nuclear-free era on Korean Peninsula

President Lee says Korea's own nuclear armament 'impossible'

President Lee to mark first martial law anniversary with speech, press conference, march

Related Stories

DP railroads cash handout bill after derailing PPP filibuster

Rival parties, president overcome acrimony to form new consultative body for economic recovery

DP plans to ram through extra budget on its own

Major parties agree to hold parliamentary plenary session later this month

PPP slams DP for railroading budget through committee
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)