PPP fractures over martial law as some lawmakers apologize, others point fingers
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 16:53 Updated: 03 Dec. 2025, 17:57
Fractures within the conservative People Power Party (PPP) became evident as the party leader refused to apologize for former President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law, while party members issued their own apologies on Wednesday — the anniversary of the declaration on Dec. 3, 2024.
Twenty-five PPP lawmakers held a press conference at the National Assembly in western Seoul on the one-year mark, delivering a public apology.
“As lawmakers of the ruling party at the time, we feel a deep sense of responsibility and offer our sincere apologies to the public," read the statement, drafted by a group whose name translates roughly to “Alternative and Responsibility” composed mainly of two-term PPP lawmakers. "The martial law was an unconstitutional and antidemocratic act that denied and trampled on the liberal democracy earned by the Korean people through sweat and sacrifice.”
The signatories included four-term Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, three-term Reps. Kim Sung-won and Shin Sung-bum, and two-term Reps. Kwon Young-jin, Kim Hyung-dong, Park Jeong-ha, Bae June-young, Lee Seong-kweun and Cho Eun-hee. First-term lawmakers who joined the apology included Kim So-hee, Kim Yong-tae, Kim Jae-sub, Ahn Sang-hoon and Jin Jong-oh.
“The public is criticizing not only the Democratic Party [DP] and the Lee Jae Myung administration’s missteps but also the PPP,” read the apology, propsing a series of reform measures: respecting the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove Yoon from office, apologizing for the declaration of martial law, politically severing ties with the former president and those who led the martial law decision and transforming the party into one focused on policy and the livelihoods of the people — to the extent of re-establishing itself.
Five-term Rep. Kwon Young-se, previously associated with Yoon’s inner circle and often mentioned alongside Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, also issued an apology via Facebook on Wednesday. “Even if the opposition’s legislative overreach was serious, declaring martial law was a grave mistake that should never have happened,” Kwon wrote. “As a senior lawmaker who failed to stop it, I have no excuse. I deeply regret it.”
A “relay of apologies” continued among those aligned with the party’s anti-Yoon faction. Third-term Rep. Song Seog-jun said in a statement, “As a member of the ruling party at the time, I was unaware of the martial law plan and unable to prevent it. I feel deep regret and offer my sincerest apologies to the people.”
Rep. Yu Yong-weon, a member of the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee, held a press conference and bowed as he apologized to military personnel and the public, saying they had been left with “irreparable wounds.” Rep. Jung Sung-kook called the martial law declaration “unconstitutional and illegal” and said, “I sincerely apologize for the fear and distress caused.” Rep. Han Zee-a said, “The unconstitutional and illegal martial law was declared by a president from the PPP. I offer a deep apology without any excuses or justifications.”
Rep. Kim Yong-tae, who served as the party’s emergency committee chair during the previous presidential election, said, “The martial law declared a year ago was the most extreme act in direct opposition to the values and attitude of conservatism.” Rep. Kim Dai-sik said, “Dec. 3 was a moment when Korea’s democracy was deeply scarred. Thinking about the emotional pain, fear and anger felt by the public as they watched democracy shaken makes it difficult to lift my head.”
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon also issued an apology to the public, saying, “I once again extend my apologies to all citizens who remember the shock and disappointment of that day.”
In a Facebook post with a title that roughly translates to “Breaking from the Wrong Past and Moving Toward the Future, Toward the Public,” Oh wrote, “As a senior politician within the PPP and as the mayor responsible for the daily lives of Seoul residents, I take this responsibility seriously.”
“Our people were deeply wounded by the declaration of martial law a year ago — something that should never have happened,” he wrote. “As a result, the PPP failed to fulfill the mission entrusted to it by the public, lost power and did not live up to its responsibilities as the ruling party.”
Oh also criticized the current administration, saying, “The public is witnessing the reckless behavior of the DP, intoxicated by power, and a state system that has lost its balance. They are now deeply concerned about the future of the country.”
“The PPP must rise as a viable alternative and hold this lawless administration in check, setting the country on the right path,” he said. “That is how we respond to the call of the people and fulfill the responsibilities we have yet to complete.”
Despite the wave of individual apologies, party chairman Jang Dong-hyeok refused to issue one himself. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he wrote, “The Dec. 3 martial law was in response to legislative tyranny. The PPP also bears responsibility for failing to unite and fight properly.”
His statement diverged sharply from the demands of reform-minded PPP lawmakers — namely, to apologize for the martial law move and sever ties with Yoon — instead emphasizing the government and ruling party’s shared responsibility for the crisis. His reference to “legislative tyranny” echoed the justification used by the ousted president in declaring martial law.
Meanwhile, former party leader Han Dong-hoon berated Yoon's decision to declare martial law as imprudent, while also blaming President Lee Jae Myung for "ruining democracy."
“At the time, the DP’s tyranny had reached its peak,” Han said at a press conference in front of the National Assembly Library.
“They abandoned constitutional principles and paralyzed the government through 22 impeachment motions, guided only by crude majoritarianism. What made the situation especially tragic was that a series of guilty verdicts for then-DP chairman Lee Jae Myung were expected. All we needed to do was hold on a little longer — the political tide was about to turn. In that context, the declaration of martial law, which no one could understand, ruined everything.”
“If Yoon ruined the country with martial law, Lee is ruining it by doing everything wrong except martial law,” he said. “They are trying to turn today into a celebration for themselves — not for the people of this country.”
To conservative supporters, Han said, “Let’s move forward — not backward. If we are to move toward tomorrow, we must boldly break the chains of past mistakes.” He added, “People come and go and are forgotten, but the nation remains. For a better tomorrow, we must reflect and once again find the courage to move forward.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools.
BY YANG SU-MIN, HAN YOUNG-HYE, CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
