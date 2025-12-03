More in Politics

Foreign ministry's 2026 budget sees 15 percent drop to $2.46 billion as ODA allocation reduced

PPP fractures over martial law as some lawmakers apologize, others point fingers

2026 budget for inter-Korean cooperative projects restored to over 1 trillion won

Ex-President Moon calls for stronger democracy on 1st anniv. of martial law declaration

Lee says he considered apology for handling of anti-North leaflet issue but feared political attacks