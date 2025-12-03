 President Lee praises citizens for defending democracy on anniversary of martial law
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

President Lee praises citizens for defending democracy on anniversary of martial law

Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 12:03 Updated: 03 Dec. 2025, 12:14
President Lee Jae Myung, center, takes questions from reporters after an address at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Dec. 3, marking the first anniversary of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung, center, takes questions from reporters after an address at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Dec. 3, marking the first anniversary of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
President Lee Jae Myung said in a national address Wednesday that the Korean people fully deserve a Nobel Peace Prize for overcoming the threat to democracy imposed by last year's martial law fiasco.  
 
“It has been proven time and again how powerful democratic institutions and peaceful solutions can be when realized through people properly exercising their sovereignty,” Lee said during a televised national address from the Yongsan presidential office in Seoul. The speech marked the one-year anniversary of the short-lived martial law imposition by former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Dec. 3, 2024. “I am convinced that the Korean people, who peacefully overcame an unprecedented crisis in world history, are truly worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize.”  
 
He said that if the Korean people were to receive the prize “for their contributions to reviving democracy, restoring peace and promoting the greatness of democracy to the world,” it “would be a profound turning point for all nations reeling from conflict and division.”

 

Related Article

In his address, Lee noted that “this was the first time in the 21st century that a coup d'état occurred in a democratic country comparable to South Korea,” and it was also the first time that "a coup was peacefully and beautifully rebuffed by the unarmed people."
 
Lee was serving as the leader of the liberal Democratic Party when troops stormed the National Assembly compound under Yoon's overnight martial law declaration, which was lifted just six hours later.
 
“Ironically, the Dec. 3 coup d'état served as an opportunity to demonstrate to the world the high level of civic consciousness of our people and the remarkable resilience of Korean democracy,” Lee added.  
 
Lee recounted the events of the chaotic night: the people rushed to the National Assembly compound “without a moment's hesitation” to protest the martial law imposition, blocking armored vehicles, faced off against police blockading the area and helped lawmakers to climb over the walls to get to parliament to fulfill their constitutional duties.

 
He noted that the National Assembly voting to lift martial law was “all thanks to the direct intervention of the people.”

 
Lee also said he plans to designate Dec. 3 as a "National Sovereignty Day" to mark the “great courage and actions of the people” in overcoming the martial law imposition.  
 
He recalled that "with song and dance, not violence, our people transformed the worst moments triggered by the illegal coup" into something positive to lift the country out of darkness.
 
In the aftermath of the martial law fiasco — which eventually led to Yoon’s impeachment — thousands of people took to the streets to defend democracy, with youths using colorful light sticks, often used to cheer for K-pop idols at concerts, to light up the rallies.

 
“The shining example set by the Korean people through the ‘Revolution of Light’ is creating a new standard for global democracy,” Lee said.  
 
President Lee Jae Myung delivers an address at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Dec. 3, marking the first anniversary of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law. [NEWS1]

President Lee Jae Myung delivers an address at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Dec. 3, marking the first anniversary of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law. [NEWS1]

Likewise, Lee said in his address that the crisis is not yet over, noting that investigations and trials of those involved in the martial law imposition are still ongoing.

 
He called for “strict punishment” for those who participated in the “coup d’etat,” saying that this is only the beginning, as “their atrocities, such as destroying the constitutional order and even plotting war for personal gain, must be brought to justice.”

 
Regarding a question on the slow and trying process of overcoming the martial law crisis, he said, "This issue, which touches the very foundation of our nation, must be thoroughly investigated, those responsible must be held accountable and appropriate measures must be taken to prevent a recurrence."

 
However, Lee said the “intention is not to punish those involved harshly.”  
 
"If they deeply reflect, and there's no room for recurrence, we should forgive and reconcile," Lee said. "However, if we hide it and cover it up, it will happen again."

 
 
When asked by a reporter about the technicalities of the Korean people being nominated for a Nobel Prize, Lee noted that the "public opinion is important" as are the "opinions of global citizens," but noted that he believes that the "qualifications are the most appropriate."
 
He also noted that "if martial law had truly succeeded, the outcome could have been incredibly violent."  
 
Lee said that by blocking martial law, Korean people could "preserve peace and become a great example not only for South Korea but for the entire world," giving "great hope to all democratic citizens around the world." 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea Lee Jae Myung martial law Yoon Suk Yeol National Assembly

More in Politics

2026 budget for inter-Korean cooperative projects restored to over 1 trillion won

Ex-President Moon calls for stronger democracy on 1st anniv. of martial law declaration

Lee says he considered apology for handling of anti-North leaflet issue but feared political attacks

President Lee praises citizens for defending democracy on anniversary of martial law

Lee calls for 'People's Sovereignty Day' to mark civic action to stop martial law

Related Stories

Koreans defiant amid 3-hour emergency martial law

Liberal, conservative groups to gather in Yeouido to mark 1st martial law anniversary

President Lee to deliver special address on anniversary of Yoon's martial law declaration

It's my drawing

National Assembly passes resolution to lift martial law
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)