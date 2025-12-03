President Lee praises citizens for defending democracy on anniversary of martial law
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 12:03
-
SARAH KIM
President Lee Jae Myung said in a national address Wednesday that the Korean people fully deserve a Nobel Peace Prize for overcoming the threat to democracy imposed by last year's martial law fiasco.
“It has been proven time and again how powerful democratic institutions and peaceful solutions can be when realized through people properly exercising their sovereignty,” Lee said during a televised national address from the Yongsan presidential office in Seoul. The speech marked the one-year anniversary of the short-lived martial law imposition by former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Dec. 3, 2024. “I am convinced that the Korean people, who peacefully overcame an unprecedented crisis in world history, are truly worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize.”
He said that if the Korean people were to receive the prize “for their contributions to reviving democracy, restoring peace and promoting the greatness of democracy to the world,” it “would be a profound turning point for all nations reeling from conflict and division.”
In his address, Lee noted that “this was the first time in the 21st century that a coup d'état occurred in a democratic country comparable to South Korea,” and it was also the first time that "a coup was peacefully and beautifully rebuffed by the unarmed people."
Lee was serving as the leader of the liberal Democratic Party when troops stormed the National Assembly compound under Yoon's overnight martial law declaration, which was lifted just six hours later.
“Ironically, the Dec. 3 coup d'état served as an opportunity to demonstrate to the world the high level of civic consciousness of our people and the remarkable resilience of Korean democracy,” Lee added.
Lee recounted the events of the chaotic night: the people rushed to the National Assembly compound “without a moment's hesitation” to protest the martial law imposition, blocking armored vehicles, faced off against police blockading the area and helped lawmakers to climb over the walls to get to parliament to fulfill their constitutional duties.
He noted that the National Assembly voting to lift martial law was “all thanks to the direct intervention of the people.”
Lee also said he plans to designate Dec. 3 as a "National Sovereignty Day" to mark the “great courage and actions of the people” in overcoming the martial law imposition.
He recalled that "with song and dance, not violence, our people transformed the worst moments triggered by the illegal coup" into something positive to lift the country out of darkness.
In the aftermath of the martial law fiasco — which eventually led to Yoon’s impeachment — thousands of people took to the streets to defend democracy, with youths using colorful light sticks, often used to cheer for K-pop idols at concerts, to light up the rallies.
“The shining example set by the Korean people through the ‘Revolution of Light’ is creating a new standard for global democracy,” Lee said.
He called for “strict punishment” for those who participated in the “coup d’etat,” saying that this is only the beginning, as “their atrocities, such as destroying the constitutional order and even plotting war for personal gain, must be brought to justice.”
Regarding a question on the slow and trying process of overcoming the martial law crisis, he said, "This issue, which touches the very foundation of our nation, must be thoroughly investigated, those responsible must be held accountable and appropriate measures must be taken to prevent a recurrence."
However, Lee said the “intention is not to punish those involved harshly.”
"If they deeply reflect, and there's no room for recurrence, we should forgive and reconcile," Lee said. "However, if we hide it and cover it up, it will happen again."
When asked by a reporter about the technicalities of the Korean people being nominated for a Nobel Prize, Lee noted that the "public opinion is important" as are the "opinions of global citizens," but noted that he believes that the "qualifications are the most appropriate."
He also noted that "if martial law had truly succeeded, the outcome could have been incredibly violent."
Lee said that by blocking martial law, Korean people could "preserve peace and become a great example not only for South Korea but for the entire world," giving "great hope to all democratic citizens around the world."
