President Lee praises citizens for protecting Korea's democracy in martial law anniversary address
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 10:33
President Lee Jae Myung said on Wednesday, the first anniversary of a botched emergency martial law attempt, that he will designate Dec. 3 as “People’s Sovereignty Day,” praising citizens for stopping what he said was a coup attempt.
Lee delivered a special national address from the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, calling the date “exactly one year since the Revolution of Light began.” He said the “citizens’ government born from the Revolution of Light” would recognize the public’s actions by formally establishing the commemorative day.
Lee said designating People’s Sovereignty Day would serve as a reminder of the defense of constitutional order and democratic principles.
"The Korean people, who overcame an unprecedented democratic crisis in world history through peaceful means, are fully qualified to receive the Nobel Peace Prize," Lee added.
He said recognition for protecting democracy could offer a turning point for countries struggling with division and conflict.
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol imposed emergency martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, claiming the need to “protect constitutional order." He now stands trial on insurrection and abuse-of-power charges for allegedly using the decree to try to subvert the legislature and cling to power.
Lee said last year’s events showed the world the strength of Koreans’ sense of sovereignty and the resilience of the country’s democracy.
“They were greatly unjust, but our people were thoroughly just,” he said.
"The people turned the worst moment, triggered by an illegal praetorian coup, into the best moment, not with violence but with dance and song,” Lee said.
Lee noted that investigations and trials into the events of last year were still underway.
"The strict punishment of those who took part in the praetorian coup is only the beginning," he said.
He added that those who “destroyed constitutional order for personal ambition and even sought to provoke a war must be held to account.”
Korea must become a country "where no one can even dream of a coup” and where no one can threaten the sovereignty of the people, he said, and vowed to achieve the goal together with the public.
“I will move forward boldly, trusting the people, to build a country grounded in popular sovereignty,” Lee said, adding that he would work to create “a more prosperous, stronger and more humane nation.”
He closed by saying, “I hope the people will remain steady partners in the hopeful journey of writing a new chapter in the history of a great Korea.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)