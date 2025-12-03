Car seen in Gimpo displaying images of Rising Sun flag draws criticism online
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 09:35
A white Mercedes-Benz SUV adorned with images of the Rising Sun flag — a symbol of Japanese imperialism — was spotted in the middle of a road in Gimpo, Gyeonggi.
A post was uploaded Tuesday to the online forum Bobae Dream, accompanied by photos showing multiple images of the Rising Sun flag affixed to the vehicle’s windows and body.
“I never imagined I would witness something like this outside of the news,” the online post read. “At first, I thought I was seeing things, but when I got closer, I couldn’t believe my eyes. It’s deeply upsetting and disappointing that this kind of thing still happens.”
The user asked whether displaying the Rising Sun flag in this manner could be subject to legal penalties.
Online commenters expressed outrage, with some saying, “The fact that this kind of thing can roam the streets so freely is outrageous. The independence fighters who sacrificed their lives would weep in their graves,” and “How can this be allowed to go unpunished?”
The Rising Sun flag, used by the Japanese military during World War II, is widely regarded across Asia as a symbol of Japan’s imperialist aggression.
Some local governments in Korea — including Busan and Sejong — have ordinances banning the display of Japanese imperial symbols in public facilities. However, there is currently no legal framework prohibiting private individuals from displaying the Rising Sun flag on personal property.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)