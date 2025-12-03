Chinese users cosplay in Korean military uniforms on social media platform
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 13:01
Chinese social media users are posing in Korean military and police uniforms and sharing the photos as part of a cosplay trend, with some even wearing armbands emblazoned with "Eradicate Communism."
Critics warn the practice may diminish the value of public authority and national security, with both Korea and China prohibiting the unauthorized use of official attire.
On Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, users have been uploading photos and videos under tags including “Korean Police” and “Korean Army.” The posts show people dressed in uniforms that resemble those worn by Korean soldiers and police officers.
The military outfits match Korea’s latest combat uniforms, including helmet rank markings for captains and sergeants and unit patches from formations such as the Capital Defense Command and the 27th Infantry Division.
Some users also wear yellow identification armbands bearing the slogans “Eradicate Communism,” an anti-communist phrase used historically in Korea's military culture, and “Unification.”
The armbands are typically worn on the upper arm as part of identification bands used during military training, field exercises and certain security operations.
Police outfits show similar detail, including outdoor vests marked “Police” in Korean and matching caps.
When a user asked whether the uniform pieces were genuine and where they came from, the poster replied, “For filming.”
Many posts pair the uniforms with short role-playing scenes. Captions include lines such as “A war has broken out on the Korean Peninsula” and “Police arrest a suspect,” depicting fictional scenarios.
Observers say the trend risks diminishing the image of official security agencies.
"Videos of people wearing Korean military and police uniforms and behaving oddly are spreading on major Chinese social media platforms," said Seo Kyoung-duk, a professor at Sungshin Women’s University.
"This undermines a country’s credibility. If impersonation leads to crime, it can cause serious damage to a nation’s image," he said.
Concerns reflect real cases overseas. Last year, a woman in London lost the equivalent of around 29,000 pounds ($38,400) after a scam group wearing Chinese police uniforms showed her fabricated investigative documents in a setting designed to resemble a police station.
Both Korea and China make the unauthorized production, sale or use of military and police uniforms subject to legal penalties.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM CHUL-WOONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
