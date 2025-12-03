 Court denies arrest warrant for PPP lawmaker over alleged martial law role
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Court denies arrest warrant for PPP lawmaker over alleged martial law role

Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 09:55
People Power Party Rep. Choo Kyung-ho speaks to reporters as he leaves the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 3 after a court dismissed his arrest warrant request. [YONHAP]

People Power Party Rep. Choo Kyung-ho speaks to reporters as he leaves the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 3 after a court dismissed his arrest warrant request. [YONHAP]

 
A court on Wednesday denied a warrant to arrest People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Choo Kyung-ho over allegations that he was involved in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed attempt to impose martial law.
 
The Seoul Central District Court denied the warrant, saying there remains room for dispute regarding the facts of the case and the applicable legal principles. The court also cited insufficient grounds for the need for his arrest, such as the risk he would flee or destroy evidence.
 

Related Article

The charge centers on allegations that Choo, who was the PPP's floor leader at the time, blocked party lawmakers from participating in a parliamentary vote to lift the martial law decree issued on Dec. 3, 2024.
 
Choo, once considered a key ally of Yoon, is accused of deliberately and repeatedly changing the venue of an emergency party meeting on the night of Dec. 3 at the request of the then president.
 
Due to the changes, only 18 of the PPP's 108 lawmakers took part in the parliamentary vote to lift Yoon's decree, which passed unanimously early the next morning among the 190 lawmakers present.
 
The National Assembly approved a motion for Choo's arrest Thursday. By law, sitting lawmakers are immune from arrest while parliament is in session and can only be put under arrest with consent from the Assembly.
 
Choo has rejected the allegations, arguing that he changed the party meeting's venue from the National Assembly to the party's headquarters as police restricted access to the parliament compound.

Yonhap
tags people power party choo kyung-ho martial law yoon suk yeol arrest warrant court

More in Social Affairs

Court denies arrest warrant for PPP lawmaker over alleged martial law role

Seoul commuters face delays due to disability rights protest on subway

Car seen in Gimpo displaying images of Rising Sun flag draws criticism online

More than military duty: Why Samsung heir’s enlistment strikes national chord

Seoul announces Namsan renewal with a gondola, observatory and a nod to 'KPop Demon Hunters'

Related Stories

Special counsel seeks arrest warrant for PPP lawmaker over martial law role

Yoon appears for arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court

Choo Kyung-ho suspected of obstructing martial law vote during critical declaration

Ex-PPP floor leader ‘won’t hide behind immunity’ in martial law probe

National Assembly Secretariat raided, CCTV footage seized in martial law investigation
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)