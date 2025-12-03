 Fire breaks out in residential building in Mapo District
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 12:01
A fire fighter puts out a fire as part of a drill in a tunnel in central Seoul in this file photo taken on July 23, unrelated to the story. [NEWS1]

A fire broke out in a residential building in Seongsan-dong in western Seoul's Mapo District Wednesday morning, prompting officials to issue alerts urging people to avoid the area.
 
The fire started at around 9:24 a.m. on the building's roof and spread to the basement, according to fire authorities.
 

Firefighters arrived at the scene after receiving a call at around 9:48 a.m.
 
Authorities issued a Level 1 response, which is activated when fewer than 10 casualties are anticipated and the situation is expected to be brought under control within three to eight hours.
 
Police were diverting nearby vehicles to prevent traffic congestion caused by the smoke from the fire, according to a text message sent to people in the Mapo District area at 10:20 a.m.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
