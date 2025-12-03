 Fraud suspect hospitalized after falling from hotel to evade arrest
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Fraud suspect hospitalized after falling from hotel to evade arrest

Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 17:29
A logo of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A logo of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A fraud suspect was hospitalized after falling from a hotel while trying to evade police arrest.
 
The incident occurred at around 1:12 p.m. Wednesday at a hotel in the Sangmu area of Seo District, Gwangju.
 

Related Article

 
According to police, the suspect fell while attempting to flee as officers from the Daejeon Dongbu Police Precinct were executing an arrest warrant.
 
The suspect suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where emergency treatment is underway.
 
Police are investigating the circumstances of the fall.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Korea Fall Fraud

More in Social Affairs

Coupany exec stock sales planned a year in advance says company, citing U.S. SEC filings

Gov't to rate postpartum care centers starting next year in push for transparency

Dongduk Women's University to start accepting men in 2029

Public transport favored within Seoul metro area but cars preferred when going outside capital, data analysis finds

Fraud suspect hospitalized after falling from hotel to evade arrest

Related Stories

Business owner who forged documents to receive and give parental leave benefits referred to prosecutors

Police bust suspected loan shark group that targeted foreigners with high interest rates

When to see Korea's spectacular — albeit belated — autumnal foliage

Korean consumers scammed by fake websites offering 'discounted' luxury fashion brands

Online scammers target children with fraudulent charity grifts
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)