Fraud suspect hospitalized after falling from hotel to evade arrest
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 17:29
A fraud suspect was hospitalized after falling from a hotel while trying to evade police arrest.
The incident occurred at around 1:12 p.m. Wednesday at a hotel in the Sangmu area of Seo District, Gwangju.
According to police, the suspect fell while attempting to flee as officers from the Daejeon Dongbu Police Precinct were executing an arrest warrant.
The suspect suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where emergency treatment is underway.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the fall.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
