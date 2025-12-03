 Gov't to allocate $68M for for core ceramic technology R&D projects
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Gov't to allocate $68M for for core ceramic technology R&D projects

Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 12:32
Samsung Electro-Mechanics' multilayer ceramic capacitors [NEWS1]

Samsung Electro-Mechanics' multilayer ceramic capacitors [NEWS1]

 
The government will provide 100 billion won ($68.1 million) in support by 2030 for research and development (R&D) projects aimed at advancing core ceramic technologies, a key material for semiconductors, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said Wednesday.
 
The funding plan comes as part of a comprehensive road map on fostering the transition of the ceramic industry toward high-value products and seeking supply chain stability in the sector, according to the ministry.
 

Related Article

Ceramics, hard and highly resistant to heat and corrosion, are considered one of the key materials for advanced industries, such as semiconductors, displays and secondary batteries.
 
Under the road map, Korea plans to carry out 46 projects to meet rising ceramic demand in leading industries, enhance the durability of ceramics and improve the reliability of ceramic products for environmentally friendly applications.
 
The government will also work to establish infrastructure to help Korean ceramic companies expand their business globally, the Industry Ministry said.
 
"This road map marks the starting point for advancing the competitiveness of the ceramic industry," a ministry official said. "Amid global uncertainties, achieving self-reliance in ceramic technologies and stabilizing supply chains for the sector are essential tasks."
 
The advanced ceramics market has been growing by 6.7 percent on average every year, with the market size expected to increase from $80.4 billion in 2021 to $144.5 billion by 2030, according to the ministry.

Yonhap
tags Government Ceramic Korea

More in Social Affairs

Life expectancy of Korean babies born in 2024 hits record high of 83.7 years: Data

Man arrested for mother's murder says he thought God would revive her

Chinese users cosplay in Korean military uniforms on social media platform

Gov't to allocate $68M for for core ceramic technology R&D projects

Gmarket suffers unauthorized payment incident affecting 60 users amid hacking woes

Related Stories

MMCA exhibition shows how Korea revitalized its ceramics culture for the modern era

Korean International Ceramic Biennale 2021 to be held on and offline

[ZOOM KOREA] Artist Jang Mee-kyung's tigers always change their stripes

Government liabilities break 2,000 trillion won for first time

[ZOOM KOREA] Ceramic artist finds inspiration for his moon jars in the beauty of a pine tree

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)