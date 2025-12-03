Gov't to allocate $68M for for core ceramic technology R&D projects

The government will provide 100 billion won ($68.1 million) in support by 2030 for research and development (R&D) projects aimed at advancing core ceramic technologies, a key material for semiconductors, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said Wednesday.The funding plan comes as part of a comprehensive road map on fostering the transition of the ceramic industry toward high-value products and seeking supply chain stability in the sector, according to the ministry.Ceramics, hard and highly resistant to heat and corrosion, are considered one of the key materials for advanced industries, such as semiconductors, displays and secondary batteries.Under the road map, Korea plans to carry out 46 projects to meet rising ceramic demand in leading industries, enhance the durability of ceramics and improve the reliability of ceramic products for environmentally friendly applications.The government will also work to establish infrastructure to help Korean ceramic companies expand their business globally, the Industry Ministry said."This road map marks the starting point for advancing the competitiveness of the ceramic industry," a ministry official said. "Amid global uncertainties, achieving self-reliance in ceramic technologies and stabilizing supply chains for the sector are essential tasks."The advanced ceramics market has been growing by 6.7 percent on average every year, with the market size expected to increase from $80.4 billion in 2021 to $144.5 billion by 2030, according to the ministry.Yonhap