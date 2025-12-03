 Gov't to rate postpartum care centers starting next year in push for transparency
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Gov't to rate postpartum care centers starting next year in push for transparency

Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 17:51
The photo shows a newborn care room at a public postpartum care center in Seoul in December 2023. [YONHAP]

The photo shows a newborn care room at a public postpartum care center in Seoul in December 2023. [YONHAP]

 
The government will begin rating postpartum care centers in Korea on a scale from A to C starting in 2026, addressing longstanding criticism over the lack of transparency in how the facilities are run.
  
The Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Wednesday it would enact and promulgate a new regulation titled “Notification on the Evaluation of Postpartum Care Centers” to establish evaluation criteria and procedures.
 

Related Article

  
Postpartum care centers charge widely varying fees, but consumers have had little access to objective information about the quality of their services, sanitation or safety. Incidents that have heightened public concern continue to occur, including one in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, where two newborns were recently switched.
  
The new regulation lays out the structure of the Postpartum Care Center Evaluation Committee, which will oversee assessments and details the criteria for evaluation.
  
An institution commissioned by the Health Ministry will establish and operate the committee, which will include five to seven members, including a chair. Experts in infection prevention, public health and postpartum care services will make up the committee.
  
The evaluation will cover six areas: staff adequacy and qualifications, facility suitability and safety, operations and client management, infection prevention, maternal care and parenting education and newborn care services. In total, 83 criteria will be used to determine scores.
  
Facilities will be rated as A if they broadly meet the evaluation standards, B if they meet the major criteria but need improvement in some areas and C if they fail to sufficiently meet the standards.
  
The Health Ministry plans to draft an annual evaluation plan, notify operators across Korea and accept applications for assessment. The results will remain valid for three years. The first evaluation results are expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY NAM SOO-HYOUN [[email protected]]
tags assessment transparency postpartum

More in Social Affairs

Coupany exec stock sales planned a year in advance says company, citing U.S. SEC filings

Gov't to rate postpartum care centers starting next year in push for transparency

Dongduk Women's University to start accepting men in 2029

Public transport favored within Seoul metro area but cars preferred when going outside capital, data analysis finds

Fraud suspect hospitalized after falling from hotel to evade arrest

Related Stories

'Inequality in childbirth costs': Price for postpartum care centers vary as much as 33.5 times

YouTuber claims her 6-day-old baby was mistakenly switched with another by care center

Korea shows signs of exports-led economic recovery

Korea's economy gets 18% export boost amid sluggish domestic demand

About 64% of Koreans give positive assessment of trade deal with U.S., poll says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)