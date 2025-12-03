Incheon police arrest individual who made 700 false emergency reports
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 16:40 Updated: 03 Dec. 2025, 18:01
An individual who made more than 700 false emergency calls to 112 over an eight-month period has been taken into custody, Incheon Yeonsu Police said Wednesday.
Police said the individual was arrested on charges including obstruction of official duties by deception and theft.
The person is accused of filing 750 false reports to 112 between March and November, repeatedly disrupting police operations. They also visited police stations and local government offices multiple times to lodge malicious complaints and verbally abuse staff, according to police.
False reports included claims such as “a weapon used in an unsolved case was found at home and placed in a mailbox” and “a bus driver is operating the vehicle while heavily intoxicated.” The individual was sent to summary judgment proceedings five times for similar behavior.
During the investigation, police also found that the person committed 20 thefts at local shops and threatened business owners who reported them, bringing the total number of charges to five, including theft and retaliatory threats.
The individual told police they acted “for no particular reason.”
“Habitual false reports waste administrative resources,” a police official said. “We will continue to respond firmly to malicious complaints and false emergency calls.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
