Man arrested for mother's murder says he thought God would revive her
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 13:04
Police arrested a man who said he killed his mother and thought that God would revive her, officers said on Wednesday.
Police said the man attacked his mother multiple times with a hammer and a knife while she was sleeping at their home in Goesan County, North Chungcheong, around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The man went to a police station after the attack and told officers he killed his mother. The Goesan Police Precinct detained the man on suspicion of parricide.
He later told investigators he believed God would protect her and "bring her back even if she died.”
A police official said investigators have not found any mental health history for the man.
"We are investigating the exact motive behind the crime," the official said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
