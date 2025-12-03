 Police investigate Busan kindergarten over child abuse allegations
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 16:33
Police logo [YONHAP]

The police said on Wednesday that they are investigating a kindergarten in Busan's Gangseo District after a parent accused a teacher of child abuse. 
 
According to the Gangseo Police Precinct, the report filed by the parent claims that a teacher abused a student during class, including placing the child in a cylindrical container, then pressing down on them with a mat.
 

The kindergarten reportedly held a briefing with parents in its auditorium on Wednesday morning to explain the situation.
 
The case is expected to be transferred soon to the juvenile crime division of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
