Seoul snowfall expected Thursday afternoon as cold snap continues

Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 22:03
A snow removal vehicle is seen clearing snow from the road at the 1,100-meter (3,609-foot) high point of Mount Halla as a heavy snow advisory was issued for the Jeju Island mountainous region on Dec. 3. [YONHAP]

With a cold snap continuing into Thursday, up to 5 centimeters (1.96 inches) of snow is expected to fall in Seoul from Thursday afternoon — likely during the evening rush hour — raising concerns about traffic congestion.
 
Snow clouds moving in from the Yellow Sea are expected to bring heavy snow to the west coasts of South Chungcheong and the Jeolla provinces, as well as to the mountainous regions of Jeju Island through Wednesday night, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
 

Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 3 centimeters per hour in these areas. Heavy snow advisories have been issued for Jeolla’s western coastal areas and Jeju’s highlands.
 
Starting Thursday afternoon, a low-pressure system is forecast to pass over central Korea, bringing the season’s first snowfall to Seoul and the surrounding capital region.
 
The snow is expected to intensify between the afternoon and late evening Thursday, falling at rates of up to 3 centimeters per hour. Forecasts predict 1 to 5 centimeters of accumulation in Seoul and up to 8 centimeters in northeastern Gyeonggi and northern Gangwon.
 
A market stall owner warms her hands in front of a heater at a traditional market in Daegu on Dec. 3. [YONHAP]

“The snow falling from Thursday afternoon into the night will be brief but intense, and accumulations will vary significantly depending on terrain and the strength of the pressure trough,” a KMA official said. “As heavy snow is likely during the evening commute, we advise using public transportation and preparing for traffic delays.”
 
Cold air descending from the north will maintain frigid conditions nationwide. Overnight radiative cooling is expected to further lower morning temperatures on Thursday.
 
Seoul is forecast to see a morning low of minus 9 degrees Celsius (15.8 degrees Fahrenheit), while some parts of the capital area, such as Gapyeong, could see lows of minus 14 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are expected to remain near 5 degrees Celsius, and strong winds could make it feel even colder.
 
The cold snap is expected to peak on Thursday and gradually ease thereafter. Temperatures are forecast to rebound to seasonal norms later in the week, with morning lows in Seoul rising above freezing over the weekend and milder-than-average conditions expected.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
