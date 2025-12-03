More in Social Affairs

Special counsel requests 15 years in jail for ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee

Ex-President Yoon urges Koreans to 'rise again' in message delivered one year after martial law declaration

Young people who move to greater Seoul see nearly 25% rise in income

Coupang exec stock sales planned a year in advance says company, citing U.S. SEC filings

Gov't to rate postpartum care centers starting next year in push for transparency