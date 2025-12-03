 Special counsel requests 15 years in jail for ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee
Special counsel requests 15 years in jail for ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee

Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 19:16 Updated: 03 Dec. 2025, 19:19
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee enters the courtroom to attend the final hearing on her alleged involvement in a stock manipulation case at the Seoul Central District Court, southern Seoul, on Dec. 3. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The special probe team investigating allegations against former first lady Kim Keon Hee requested the court to give her a 15-year prison sentence and a 2-billion-won ($1.4-million) fine. Though Kim apologized, she stressed that there is “room for argument.”
 
The special counsel made the request to the Seoul Central District Court at Kim's final hearing on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

 
Kim has been indicted and detained on charges of violating the Capital Markets Act for allegedly manipulating car importer Deutsch Motors' shares; the Political Funds Act for allegedly interfering in the election campaign through self-proclaimed “political broker” Myung Tae-gyun; and the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes for allegedly receiving illicit favors in connection with a shaman known as Geon Jin and members of the Unification Church.
 
The court concluded the trial on charges related to the Capital Markets Act and the aggravated punishment law on Wednesday.
 
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee attends the final hearing on her alleged involvement in a stock manipulation case at the Seoul Central District Court, southern Seoul, on Dec. 3 [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

“There are things that are wrong,” Kim said during her final testimony. “There is room for argument.”
 
“Still,” she continued, “I am very sorry for causing harm to the people. I sincerely repent.” 
 
The verdict is scheduled to be delivered on Jan. 28 next year. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG, YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
