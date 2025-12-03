Landscape of personnel solicitation

The race for the next head of the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association has sparked allegations of political interference after Kim Nam-kuk, the presidential office’s digital communications secretary, was seen receiving a recommendation for a candidate during a National Assembly session. He replied that he would relay the suggestion to chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik and first secretary Kim Hyun-ji. The association, long led by former senior industry officials, faces renewed scrutiny over transparency as criticism grows that political influence could distort its role representing major automakers. [PARK YONG-SEOK]