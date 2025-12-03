Wednesday's fortune: Feel the uplifting wind and see the clear skies
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 05:00
For Wednesday, most signs enjoy smooth fortunes, strong energy and uplifting moments, with several experiencing renewed affection, solid progress or clear opportunities. A few are advised to stay cautious, keep a low profile and focus on steady, thoughtful actions rather than bold moves.
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ One-hearted | 🧭 North
🔹 A cheerful and uplifting day
🔹 You may receive respect or heartfelt appreciation
🔹 More people and resources bring greater strength
🔹 Small streams gather into a wide river — steady progress
🔹 Leadership shines, bringing real achievement
🔹 Today, you are the protagonist — momentum builds
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Good | 🧭 North
🔹 A day of giving and receiving love
🔹 A spouse’s support outshines all
🔹 Blood ties prove strong
🔹 Long-awaited news may finally arrive
🔹 Married couples may feel renewed affection
🔹 Everything from head to toe feels just right
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Ordinary daily life reveals its true worth
🔹 Food luck lifts the mood
🔹 Unexpected tasks may arise
🔹 Whichever route you choose, the destination is promising
🔹 A crisp, refreshing, delightful day
🔹 Fresh hope for your future path
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t let small matters hurt your feelings
🔹 Enjoy solitude without frustration
🔹 Solve small issues early to avoid bigger problems
🔹 Avoid starting new tasks — stay still
🔹 Offer kindness even to those you dislike
🔹 Keep a low profile; move quietly
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 “Good is simply good”—keep things simple
🔹 Feel pride in the life you’ve lived
🔹 Your world is colored with happiness
🔹 Your hard work pays off
🔹 Skills shine; motivation returns
🔹 Little joys gather into solid satisfaction
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Delegate instead of doing everything yourself
🔹 Gentleness triumphs over force
🔹 Slow and steady brings peace
🔹 Prioritize safety over speed
🔹 Seek quality over quantity
🔹 Don’t cling too tightly to friends or relationships
🐴 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Encounter | 🧭 North
🔹 Health of body and mind is the greatest wealth
🔹 Adapting to changing times isn’t easy
🔹 Parenting challenges may surface
🔹 Read situations well and react swiftly
🔹 Dress warmly against the cold
🔹 Avoid unnecessary meetings with friends
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Follow where your heart feels at ease
🔹 The process may be tough, but results will be solid
🔹 Give what must be given — receive what must be received
🔹 Build mutually beneficial relationships
🔹 Be confident and positive
🔹 Your reputation or image may rise
🐵 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Words and actions should carry dignity
🔹 Every effect has its cause — look deeper
🔹 Put important matters into writing
🔹 Yield small things to reach the bigger goal
🔹 Gather information thoroughly
🔹 A neutral, steady, uneventful day
🐔 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East
🔹 Thoughtful spending enriches life
🔹 Empty before filling — clear space for new things
🔹 Better to lead modestly than follow grandly
🔹 Know both yourself and your opponent
🔹 True strength lies in self-discipline
🔹 Wear blue or cool tones for luck
🐶 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t regret the past — focus on today
🔹 The “right time” often starts now
🔹 Interests align well with others today
🔹 Obstacles clear and knots untangle
🔹 Embrace boldness and adventure
🔹 Good news or helpful information arrives
🐷 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Don’t worry about the future — live today
🔹 Too many voices confuse the direction
🔹 You notice more as you learn more
🔹 Life is a competition — stay sharp
🔹 Better a dragon’s tail than a snake’s head today
🔹 Protect your share and value your own worth
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)