Seoul SK coach leads national team to two straight wins against China for first time in 12 years
Published: 03 Dec. 2025, 16:25
Korea’s men’s national basketball team beat China twice in three days, a result that interim coach Chun Hee-chul said restored the team’s morale even as it played shorthanded and with little time to prepare.
Korea followed an 80-76 win in Beijing on Friday with a 90-76 victory on Monday at Wonju DB Promy Arena in Gangwon Province. The two consecutive wins marked the first time in 12 years that Korea has beaten China in back-to-back games, according to the Korea Basketball Association's record.
“That moment when Korean basketball stepped over what once felt like an unscalable Great Wall of China — it was pure national pride,” Chun said after completing his stint with the national team. Chun also coaches Seoul SK in the KBL.
The victories came in the first round of Group B play in the Asian qualifiers for the 2027 FIBA World Cup. Korea entered the series as a lower-ranked team — No. 56 in the world compared to China at No. 27 — and with limited circumstances. Korea had lost 79-71 to China in the quarterfinals of the FIBA Asia Cup in August, and many observers expected Korea to win one of the two games at best.
Instead, Chun outmaneuvered China by relying on his team's defense. Forward Yeo Jun-seok was unavailable because of his commitments at Seattle University, and veterans Choi Jun-yong and Song Kyo-chang, both of the Busan KCC Egis, missed the games due to injuries. With the federation still searching for a permanent head coach, Chun stepped in as interim coach. Changwon LG coach Cho Sang-hyun joined as an assistant.
Chun said he relied on quickly adjusting his strategies rather than fully overhauling them.
“We didn’t have much time to prepare, and with so many [players absent from] injuries, it was difficult to maximize our strengths,” he said. “Instead, we adjusted on the fly, bolstering our defense — and it worked.”
Korea’s frontline did much of the work. Ha Yoon-ki of KT and Lee Weon-seok of Samsung played in the paint and challenged China's bigger bodies early in possession. On the perimeter, Lee Hyun-jung, who plays in Nagasaki, Japan, and Lee Jung-hyun of Goyang Sono hit timely 3-pointers to punish China when its defense collapsed.
“We exploited China’s weaknesses: Their size comes with slow feet and poor defense,” Chun said. “Our shooters stood out, but ultimately, every player, including the big ones, played a part in making it happen.”
The celebration didn’t last long. Chun immediately returned to his club duties.
“People are saying I should become the national team’s full-time head coach after this, but that’s nonsense. Please stop saying that,” he said with a laugh.
Seoul SK won the regular 2024-25 season championship, but this season, the team is struggling in fifth place, with nine wins and eight losses.
“This experience reminded me just how exhausting it is to juggle two jobs,” Chun said. “Even if you finish your ‘part-time gig’ with the national team successfully, there’s no time to rest. Your day job is waiting.”
Chun is also eyeing a rematch with Cho. Last season, Seoul SK lost to Cho’s LG team in the championship series.
“Cho and I had great chemistry while planning plays for the national team,” Chun said. “But we’re destined to meet again as rivals. I’ll put aside the memory of our shared win over China for now. I’m focused on beating LG and chasing the combined title of the regular season and championship.”
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
