Gov't reports strong export growth amid global trade pressures and tariffs
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 15:51
Korea's exports are on pace to set a record this year despite U.S. tariff actions and other headwinds at home and abroad, the government and an industry group said Thursday.
The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy reported the outlook at a ceremony marking the 62nd Trade Day at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
About 1,000 people attended the event, including Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, senior government officials, leaders of related agencies and honorees in the trade sector. President Lee Jae Myung, however, was notably absent — a rare occurrence for the annual event.
Since Trade Day was established as a national commemorative event in 1964 to mark Korea surpassing $100 million in exports, it has been customary for the president to present the awards, except in extraordinary circumstances such as the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye in 2016 or the declaration of martial law under former President Yoon Suk Yeol in 2024.
According to the Trade Ministry, cumulative exports from January to November reached $640.2 billion, the highest figure in three years and surpassing the previous annual record of $628.7 billion set in 2022, despite uncertainties including U.S. tariff measures and falling oil prices.
Korea has also logged export growth for six consecutive months, raising the likelihood that total exports will exceed $700 billion for the first time ever this year. Export destinations have diversified as well, reducing reliance on the United States and China and expanding toward regions such as Asean and the European Union.
“We will go beyond achieving a historic export record to open a new path for Korean trade through industrial innovation and K-culture, while ensuring that the benefits of export growth spread to small- and medium-sized enterprises, regions and workers,” said Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan.
A total of 1,689 exporting companies and 598 trade contributors were recognized at Thursday’s ceremony. In the Export Tower Awards — granted when a company surpasses a designated export threshold — SK hynix received the $35 billion Export Tower; Hyundai Glovis, the $6 billion Export Tower; HD Hyundai Samho, the $4 billion Export Tower; Jcet Stats Chippac Korea and Hyundai Rotem, the $2 billion Export Tower; Daehan Shipbuilding, the $900 million Export Tower; Hanmi Semiconductor, the $300 million Export Tower; and SM Entertainment, the $100 million Export Tower.
Among the individual honorees, Hyundai Motor Vice President Jung Jun-cheul, Buhwang Metal CEO Bang Tae-yong, Semics CEO Yoo Wan-sik and Woneil Wire CEO Lee Chan-jae received commendations for contributions to strengthening Korea’s export competitiveness.
Jung was recognized for helping enhance Korea’s negotiating leverage with the United States through supply chain stabilization and the launch of new manufacturing facilities, while Bang was credited for improving the competitiveness of the nonferrous metals industry by developing and supplying high-quality copper tubes. Eighty recipients also received commendations from the head of KITA.
“As global tensions intensify amid a rise in protectionism, competition and trade conflicts between countries will only grow fiercer,” said KITA Chairman Yoon Jin-sik, adding that Korea must take the lead in pioneering new markets, particularly in consumer goods linked to the Korean Wave such as food and cosmetics, to open a new path for the country’s trade sector.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY NA SANG-HYEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)