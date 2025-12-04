 Tax authorities to probe expensive property transfers in upscale Seoul area
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Tax authorities to probe expensive property transfers in upscale Seoul area

Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 14:31
Apartment buildings are seen from Mount Nam in central Seoul on Nov. 24. [YONHAP]

Apartment buildings are seen from Mount Nam in central Seoul on Nov. 24. [YONHAP]

 
Tax authorities said Thursday they will investigate more than 2,000 cases involving the transfer of high-value properties in upscale areas of Seoul over suspected tax evasion, amid tighter government regulations on real estate lending.
 
A total of 2,077 property-transfer cases in the districts of Gangnam, Mapo, Yongsan and Seongsu in Seoul will be audited, the National Tax Service (NTS) said. The cases involve real estate gifts for which the statutory gift tax filing deadline passed between January and July of this year.
 

Related Article

"Among wealthy individuals, there has been a sharp rise in gifting high-value homes instead of selling them as a way to avoid regulations and bypass lending restrictions," the NTS said.
 
The agency also said demand for owning a single, high-value home has increased as stricter lending rules make it harder to secure mortgages.
 
Investigators will examine schemes used to evade taxes during the acquisition and transfer of apartments, including cases where children take out nominal loans to purchase homes while secretly receiving cash from their parents.
 
Apartment prices in Seoul have climbed sharply in recent months, especially in the four districts along the Han River. The surge has fueled speculative buying and driven prices higher, posing a policy challenge for the new administration of President Lee Jae Myung.

Yonhap
tags Tax authorities Korea Seoul

More in Economy

Tax authorities to probe expensive property transfers in upscale Seoul area

Korea’s retirees exit work in their early 50s, face a precarious second chapter

Federal Register publishes retroactive reduction of U.S. tariffs on Korean auto exports

High liquidity rates creating economic policy challenges

Young people who move to greater Seoul see nearly 25% rise in income

Related Stories

FSC probes crypto exchanges for any native tokens

Property summit

Death tax set for overhaul, shifting focus to individual inheritance

NTS seizes $900,000 in assets from tax evaders, launches probe into 710 individuals

Bills, bills, bills
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)