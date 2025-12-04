Current Shinhan Financial chief again tapped for 3-year chairmanship

Jin Ok-dong, the current chairman of Korean banking conglomerate Shinhan Financial Group, was recommended on Thursday as the final candidate for the group's next chairmanship.Jin, appointed as the Shinhan Financial chairman in March 2023, is recognized for his management excellence and ability to handle the uncertainties facing the banking group, according to Shinhan Financial.If approved at the group's general board meeting in March next year, Jin will lead the financial group for another three years.Shinhan Financial Group is one of the leading financial holdings companies that provide services in commercial banking, card issuance and insurance.He earlier said the financial group will boost its corporate value by canceling 50 million shares by 2027.Shinhan Financial said earlier its accumulated net profit in the first three quarters reached a record high, on the back of a rise in both interest and noninterest income.Its net profit reached 4.46 trillion won ($3.1 billion) for the January-September period, up 10.3 percent from 4.04 trillion won a year earlier.Operating profit for the first three quarters was 5.91 trillion won, up 2.1 percent from a year ago. Sales declined 1.73 percent to 48.85 trillion won.Yonhap