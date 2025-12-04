Hana Financial Group, Dunamu to co-develop blockchain services, including overseas remittance system
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 14:11
- KIM JU-YEON
Hana Financial Group said Thursday it had signed an agreement with crypto exchange operator Dunamu to jointly develop financial services using blockchain technology, including an overseas remittance system expected to speed up cross-border payments.
Hana said it seeks to find the future growth momentum from their partnership amid rapid digitization centered on payment infrastructure. The partnership aims to pair Dunamu’s blockchain capabilities with Hana Financial Group’s global reach and scale to accelerate the rollout of new digital-finance services.
The overseas remittance system will use account information recorded on a blockchain ledger, a setup Hana says will make overseas transfers simpler, faster and more secure for retail and corporate clients.
The group expects the technology to reduce processing time and expenses for companies handling import-export settlements.
Hana Bank aims to introduce the service as early as the first quarter of next year for transfers between its Seoul headquarters and overseas branches and subsidiaries. The bank plans to expand the platform in phases after it completes internal tests and monitors regulatory shifts.
Under the agreement signed Wednesday, the companies will also bring new technology into Hana’s broader foreign-exchange operations and enhance services on Hana Money, the group’s integrated membership platform, Hana said.
“Blockchain is on the verge of full-scale commercialization, and with stablecoin legislation approaching, we’re entering a pivotal moment for the next chapter in finance," said Lee Eun-hyung, vice chairman of Hana Financial Group, through the company's press release.
Korean lawmakers have been accelerating efforts to pass legislation establishing a regulatory framework for stablecoins pegged to the won. The lawmakers recently submitted a notice to the government to deliver a draft bill by next Wednesday.
Dunamu CEO Oh Kyoung-suk said the mainstream adoption of stablecoins will accelerate the spread of blockchain infrastructure, from chains to wallets, setting the stage for payment services, wealth management and capital markets to migrate toward Web3-driven models.
"Hana Financial Group and Dunamu share a vision to seize this opportunity, discover new value, and push beyond boundaries with cutting-edge technology," Lee said.
The latest agreement comes as Hana Group formed a digital asset task force and established a working system across its banking, card and securities affiliates to create services and infrastructure for the digital asset market.
Dunamu separately agreed to merge with Naver Financial in a 15.1 trillion-won ($10.1 billion) deal that will make it a wholly owned subsidiary, with completion expected by mid-2026 pending approval by shareholders and the antitrust watchdog.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
