 Kosdaq's market cap tops 500 trillion won for 1st time
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 13:58 Updated: 04 Dec. 2025, 14:29
The smaller Kosdaq index is displayed on a screen inside the dealing room in Hana Bank in central Seoul on Dec. 4. [YONHAP]

The smaller Kosdaq index is displayed on a screen inside the dealing room in Hana Bank in central Seoul on Dec. 4. [YONHAP]

 
The market capitalization of Korea's secondary Kosdaq market surpassed 500 trillion won ($340.1 billion) for the first time during intraday trading on Thursday, boosted by anticipation of the government's market-boosting measures.
 
The market cap of the Kosdaq was recorded at 502.6 trillion won at 9:42 a.m., up 1 percent from the previous day. The index had risen for the past six consecutive sessions, from 877.32 points on Nov. 26 to 932.01 on Wednesday.
 

The recent rise is attributed to growing expectations for policy measures to promote the smaller, tech-heavy market, amid the government's repeated intent to invigorate the local venture capital ecosystem.
 
Local media reported last month that the government could introduce comprehensive measures to boost the Kosdaq market, including greater tax benefits for retail and institutional investors.
 
The Financial Services Commission has denied such reports but noted it is reviewing various measures to revitalize the capital market.

