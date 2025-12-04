Kospi opens lower despite overnight U.S. gains

Shares opened lower Thursday, despite overnight U.S. gains.The Kospi lost 29.24 points, or 0.72 percent, to 4,007.06 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Overnight, Wall Street closed higher on hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week. The S&P 500 added 0.3 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.86 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite was 0.17 percent higher.In Seoul, most-large cap shares traded lower.Chip giant Samsung Electronics decreased 0.77 percent, and its chip rival SK hynix lost 2.9 percent.Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 0.48 percent and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace decreased 0.69 percent.In contrast, carmakers were among the gainers, with No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor jumping 3.38 percent and Kia adding 0.17 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,466.4 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., down 0.11 percent from the previous session's close of 1,468 won.Yonhap