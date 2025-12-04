Korea Digital Leaders Summit explores financial solutions in the era of AI
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 16:14
Citi Korea successfully hosted its Korea Digital Leaders Summit 2025 on Wednesday at the Josun Palace Hotel in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. The event — its fifth since the summit’s launch in 2019 — brought together executives from Korea's major digital and technology companies. It is part of Citi’s Global Digital Leaders Summit initiative, which engages digital platform companies worldwide.
Citi Korea is committed to providing tailored financial solutions to a diverse range of digital enterprise clients, reaching far beyond traditional digital industries to encompass online gaming, e-commerce and online travel agencies. The bank actively supports clients in rapidly emerging global sectors, including Korean beauty, fashion, entertainment, fintech and AI, by leveraging Citi’s extensive global network and international expertise. Citi Korea delivers specialized services essential for corporate clients, assisting in international market expansion, global operations, seamless payment and cash management, as well as navigating complex, country-specific regulatory frameworks.
This year’s Korea Digital Leaders Summit featured leading figures across Korea’s digital industries as speakers.
Furiosa AI’s Executive Director Jung Yung-bum delivered a presentation on the industrial transformations driven by next-generation technologies, including high-performance semiconductors and low-power, high-efficiency neural processing units. Executive Director and co-founder of Wrtn Technologies Kim Tae-ho outlined the challenges companies encounter during their AI transformation journeys and offered essential preparation and success strategies.
Musinsa CFO Choi Young-joon captured the attendees' attention with his presentation on K-fashion's potential amid global trends, explored through a new strategic approach. Kim Sol-ha from Smilegate Investment highlighted the evolving role of venture capital in the AI era, providing information on the changing landscape and investment perspectives. Mastercard’s Park Jin-sung spoke about how virtual card accounts, global travel industry trends and data-driven management systems can elevate B2B payment structures.
Kim Jin-wook, Citi Korea’s chief economist, shared an in-depth economic and market outlook for both domestic and international regions, while fintech solution specialist Lee In-jun of the Treasury and Trade Solution Division gave insights into real-time cash management and global remittance solutions specifically optimized for the rapidly evolving digital business environment. Both sessions drew strong engagement from the participating executives.
Citi Korea CEO Yoo Myung-soon said, "The digital market led by AI is rapidly expanding across all industries, and new technologies and platforms are changing the traditional ways of competition.” He added that “Citi Korea will further strengthen its role as a financial partner, helping domestic, digital-based companies find opportunities and execute strategies in overseas markets."
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)