Billboard launches K-pop music charts for first time to track genre's local and global metrics
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 15:48
- YOON SO-YEON
Billboard will launch two new music charts solely dedicated to K-pop: the Billboard Korea Global K-Songs chart and the Billboard Korea Hot 100 chart.
The two charts, established in conjunction with Billboard Korea, will be the first time Billboard will have a separate chart for the K-pop genre. Billboard's main breakdown of genres currently includes Afrobeat, Pop, Country, Rock & Alternative, R&B/Hip-hop, Latin, Dance, Christian, Gospel, Classical, Jazz, World, Holiday and Summer.
The Billboard Korea Global K-Songs list will tally download and streaming numbers for Korean songs around the world, while the Billboard Korea Hot 100 chart will count metrics from within the Korean market. The updates will be made both on the U.S. Billboard website and Billboard Korea website.
The data will be used to study how K-pop songs are consumed around the world, as well as within Korea, to better understand the patterns of demand for Korean songs, according to Billboard Korea.
“Starting with the two charts, Billboard and Billboard Korea will continue to expand diverse businesses and collaborations revolving around K-music,” Billboard Korea said in a press release. “We will endeavor to deliver unique storytelling content, partnerships with artists and brands and live events based on the charts, to spread the value and potential of Korean music.”
