Departure of Hyundai's advanced vehicle chief signals changes in carmaker's tech strategy

Billboard launches K-pop music charts for first time to track genre's local and global metrics

SK Group promotes younger employees to executive ranks in corporate reshuffle

Korean mothers credit Hotel Shilla CEO's choices as rumors of son's CSAT score circulate

Related Stories

BTS's Jungkook is named Billboard's best K-pop artist

Not just high notes: 'KPop Demon Hunters' No. 1 hit 'Golden' revitalizes Korean Wave on global stage

HUNTR/X sweeps the charts, paving way for potential Oscar nomination

U.S. K-pop fans buy CDs, but less than half go to concerts, Billboard survey reveals

'Kpop Demon Hunters' continues chart success on Billboard in U.S.