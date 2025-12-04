Departure of Hyundai's advanced vehicle chief signals changes in carmaker's tech strategy
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 15:37
Song Chang-hyeon, head of Hyundai Motor Group’s Advanced Vehicle Platform (AVP) division and CEO of the group’s mobility software arm 42dot, recently offered his resignation, signaling possible changes in the company’s tech strategy ahead of its year-end executive reshuffle.
Song informed 42dot employees in an internal message on Wednesday that he would be stepping down from both positions after a meeting with Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, sources said Thursday.
“We have been preparing for the future of cars, where all that remains is software-defined vehicles [SDVs] and autonomous driving, an area where global automakers have spent trillions of won and mostly failed,” Song reportedly said in the message.
He added, “Injecting software DNA into a hardware-centric industry and trying to build an AI device — not just a car — was no easy task. What kept me going through it all was the passion of everyone at 42dot.”
A former developer at Apple and Microsoft, Song previously served as chief technology officer of NHN and Naver before founding 42dot, a self-driving startup, in 2019. Hyundai Motor Group initially invested 2 billion won ($1.36 million) in the company and fully acquired it in 2022. Song then played a key role in the group’s software-focused mobility transformation, reportedly sharing a strong vision for SDVs with Chung.
Industry insiders say Song’s departure could signal a broader shift in Hyundai’s technology strategy. The AVP Division has led major investments in autonomous driving, but its results have lagged behind those of competitors such as Tesla and Mercedes-Benz. Tesla recently introduced its supervised Full Self-Driving system in Korea, while Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Honda are accelerating the commercialization of Level 3 autonomous driving features.
Ahead of its year-end reshuffle, Hyundai Motor Group is expected to temporarily rely on in-house talent to lead its tech organization while seeking outside experts. On Thursday, the group also began early executive changes, replacing key positions, including the heads of Genesis and domestic sales.
Lee Si-hyeok, executive director of the North America product division, was named global head of Genesis, replacing former Vice President Song Min-kyu. Kim Seung-chan, head of domestic sales operations, was promoted to head of domestic business. The moves are seen as part of efforts to recalibrate Genesis’s global strategy and respond to Korea’s accelerating transition to electric vehicles.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)