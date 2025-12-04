 Samsung Electronics shares 125 patents with smaller firms in 2025
Samsung Electronics shares 125 patents with smaller firms in 2025

Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 14:10 Updated: 04 Dec. 2025, 14:27
This file photo taken Oct. 30, shows Samsung Electronics' office building in southern Seoul. [YONHAP]

This file photo taken Oct. 30, shows Samsung Electronics' office building in southern Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Samsung Electronics has shared more than 100 patents for mobile, communications, display and other technologies with smaller businesses as part of efforts to promote industrywide shared growth, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said Thursday.
 
The Korean tech giant transferred 125 patents to 99 companies this year to help them develop innovative products using Samsung's technologies in the mobile, communications, display, home appliances and other sectors, according to the Industry Ministry said.
 

Samsung Electronics first launched the program in 2015 and has offered a combined 1,335 patents to 772 companies so far.
 
The latest set of technologies transferred by Samsung includes an AI-based automated content search and recommendation system, video scaling device, cleaning robot and its control system.

Yonhap
