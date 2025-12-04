More in Industry

Samsung is sending Snapdragon S26s to the U.S. Why has that roiled Korea and Europe?

Coupang denies user details sold on Chinese platforms as lawmakers keep questioning beleaguered firm

Hyundai and Kia set HEV sales records in U.S., but challenges from Japan and tariffs increase

To be or not to be (real)

Samsung SDI receives grand prize at Korea Technology Awards for ESS solution