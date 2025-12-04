Shinsegae Property to debut smaller community-focused Starfield mall in Paju
Published: 04 Dec. 2025, 12:53 Updated: 04 Dec. 2025, 14:26
Shinsegae Property will debut its first Starfield Village on Friday in Paju, Gyeonggi, unveiling a scaled-down mall model built around books, play space and community use.
Starfield Village Unjeong will act as the pilot site for Starfield’s new community-focused model, Shinsegae Property, a subsidiary of retailer Emart, said Wednesday.
The company positions the model as a neighborhood shopping space that layers family-oriented content onto a smaller version of its Starfield malls.
The complex spans about 52,231 square meters (13 acres), anchored by the central section of Hillstate the Unjeong, a mixed residential and commercial apartment complex, and surrounding low-rise buildings.
The five-story "Central" area covers 25,686 square meters, roughly the size of three football fields.
Its core features include the "Central Pod" and a stepped lounge called "Book Stair," an open two-story library lined with about 36,000 books where visitors can move freely and rest.
An adjacent zone, "Up Stair," links the third floor to rooftop gardens on the fourth and fifth floors and includes structures designed for children to explore.
International brands such as Muji, Xiaomi and BYD, along with several first-time tenants in the region, make up about 60 percent of the lineup.
Musinsa Standard, a major Korean fashion label, plans to open its first Paju store in January.
"The shopping space features a range of brands and dining-focused restaurants, along with content that families can enjoy, including a self-development lounge and a kids’ sports area," a Shinsegae Property spokesperson said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY NOH YU-RIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
